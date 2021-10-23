One game away from claiming back-to-back Tri-County Conference championships, the Horace O’Bryant football team faced its toughest adversity against an also unbeaten Belen Jesuit squad in what turned out to be the title tilt on Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Key West High Back Yard.
It was not to be as the Buccaneers were shut down to a season low in points against a Wolverines squad that measured up in size and speed against HOB during a 21-6 victory for Belen, snapping a 13-game win streak for Horace O’Bryant.
“A lot of them were upset because it is a tough way to end the season,” said Buccaneers coach Dave Van Loon. “A lot of the mistakes we’ve made all season showed up in this game, but to finish in second place is nothing to be ashamed about.”
The Bucs trailed 14-0 at halftime, as the first two quarters were played without team-leading rusher Zentavious Carey, who injured his knee on the second play of the game.
“Any time you lose a player of that caliber, it’s going to affect you,” said Van Loon about Carey’s injury. “I still think on offense, we moved the ball pretty well, but we hurt ourselves with penalties, which put us in a position we had to throw the ball.”
Those passes turned into three Wolverine interceptions in the first half, with 14 points coming off those turnovers, but after forcing a punt on Belen’s opening possession of the second half, HOB marched the ball inside the red zone only to give the ball over on a fumbled snap.
“When you play a sound team that doesn’t make mistakes, it’s tough to overcome,” said Van Loon. “They deserved to win that game based upon their performance.”
Carey would get back in the game in the second half and scored the Bucs’ lone touchdown, with 4:31 left to play and HOB trailing 21-0, after Tyrone Redding nearly took it to pay dirt on a pass from Xaiver Perez.
The ensuing onside kick would be recovered by Belen, who left roughly a minute to play when HOB received the ball for the final time, ending the Buccaneers career of 22 eighth-graders, who the Horace O’Bryant coaching staff is hoping makes the move to Key West High.
“We are building the foundation for them to play in high school and they have come along way from Day 1 until now,” said Van Loon. “They have certainly benefited from playing this year. Now they have the basic understanding of practice times and what it takes to succeed on the field and in the classroom. Some will be able to go to varsity right away now.”
Now the focus for Van Loon and his staff is returning to the conference championship for a third straight season, as the Bucs will have 14 seventh-graders and three sixth-graders coming back next season.
“I’m always planning for the future and how the coaching staff can get better and how I can get better,” said Van Loon. “We will look to see what we need to adjust or change. It will be the first time we’ve had returning players in two to three years, so we have a solid foundation to build upon and show the new kids how it’s done. The future looks bright for HOB and hopefully we continue our success.”