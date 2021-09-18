The very opening drive of the game between middle school rivals Gulliver Prep and Horace O’Bryant resulted in a fumble by the Buccaneers, which the Raiders turned into eight points on the ensuing possession Wednesday at their home campus in Miami.
Despite the early miscue, the Buccaneers were able to settle in and took control the rest of the way, including taking the lead on the kickoff following the Raiders’ score on an 80-yard return by Tyrone Redding, keeping the Bucs unbeaten in the early going of the season with a 32-24 victory.
“We took a huge step forward and played much better against a pretty good team,” said Buccaneers coach Dave VanLoon. Comparing HOB’s season-opening 14-6 win against True North to Wednesday’s triumph, VanLoon said: “Gulliver certainly had some talent, so I’m happy with our progress, but we still had mental mistakes and we allowed two kickoff returns for touchdowns.”
Those two special teams touchdowns by Gulliver helped the Raiders cut the lead to 20-16 at the half, after the Buccaneers received scores from quarterback Xavier Perez, from 1-yard out, and Kenny Champman on a 40-yard halfback option pass from Zentavios Carey.
Still, the Buccaneers found themselves down in the third quarter after giving up the second kickoff return for a touchdown.
“You take those two big plays out and we played them pretty well, so we are not we were want to be yet, but it’s a great step forward,” said VanLoon.
The HOB coach credited the play of the offensive and defensive lines as the major change between this week and last week.
“On offense, we were coming off the ball and blocking people as opposed to being hesitant, like in the first game, the same thing with the D-line, we were coming off the ball and staying low, and that created the havoc we needed at the line of scrimmage in order to allow our athletes to do the work they do,” said VanLoon. “For the most part they knew their assignments and knew their block and once we get past the first level, so far, we have the speed to beat everyone.”
Trailing in the third, Carey put his team back in front with a 25-yard scamper to the end zone, which was followed up by DeMarcus DeRoche punching home a final score to seal the victory.
“We scored three times in the third quarter on 60-plus yard runs and they were all called back for a holding call,” said VanLoon. “I don’t think they stopped us on offense once. Outside of the first fumble, we moved the ball really well all game.”
The coach also credited the play of Perez at quarterback, in making the proper reads on the option plays. The coach was also not completely satisfied by pleased with the number of handoff exchanges only fumbled once as opposed to seven to eight times a week ago.
“He did a good job in his first full start against a quality team,” VanLoon said of Perez. “I think we controlled both sides of the ball the whole game. We had some mental lapses on the kickoffs, but I think that was based on some kids being tired and other kids in there who didn’t quite know what to do on the kickoff teams.”
Horace O’Bryant will now have a week off, as Somerset has withdrawn from the conference, and Van Loon noted he is not too concerned about losing momentum, with Doral Academy next on the schedule on Sept. 29, but more apprehensive about his players becoming complacent.
“It’s very difficult to go undefeated and it’s only going to get harder every game, so we can’t have any lapses with the teams coming up,” said Van Loon. “If we can keep improving and taking those types of steps like we did this week, we will be competitive. We just can’t go backward. There’s no room for losing, and if you do, you’re out of that first-place spot in the Southern Division.”