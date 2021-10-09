It has been more than two years since the last time the Horace O’Bryant football team played a game in Key West.
That was during the Buccaneers’ undefeated season of 2019.
Fast forward to 2021 and not much has changed, as the Bucs have still yet to lose a game since the last time they played at their home port, opening this season with three consecutive victories on the road after the 2020 season was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
“We are done with all the road games now and the next three are home, which is nice,” said second-year HOB coach Dave Van Loon. “This Saturday night we are the only show in town, so might as well come out.”
The three road wins to open the year brings Van Loon’s total to 11 straight victories to open his career with the Buccaneers, a streak that will be on Saturday, Oct. 9, during the first game in Horace O’Bryant football history to be played under the lights with kickoff at 6 p.m. against Westminster Christian at the Key West High Back Yard.
“I was a little nervous the first year because I didn’t know what was going to happen or what the league was all about,” said Van Loon. “I think we have the physical and athletic ability that with the offense we run, we do a good job, but I think our biggest competition is ahead of us this season.”
Knowing that the likes of Westminster — who defeated Doral Academy 49-0 earlier this season and Key West beat 14-0 last week — University School and Belen still remain on the schedule, the Horace O’Bryant coaching staff is hoping to treat Saturday’s game similar to the first three road victories of the season. That means the Bucs will meet at HOB before taking a bus ride to the high school an hour before kickoff, to begin warm-ups in hopes of controlling contact with family or friends until after the game is completed.
“We know there is going to be a lot of people wanting to get their attention, so we want to limit that,” said Van Loon. “We have been talking about it all week, that we need to stay mentally focused on the task at hand. The kids are excited to be home with their family and friends in the crowd, so if they can transfer that to the game, then they can celebrate and take pictures with their family afterward.”
In order to come away with the victory, the Bucs coach explained that his squad needs to reduce the number of mistakes they have made during the first three wins.
“It’s not really physical, it’s mental mistakes,” said Van Loon, whose team defeated Westminster 32-0 in 2019. “We tried to push a lot of things at the kids this week, especially the offense with covering blitzes, and they have done a good job picking it all up.”
Typically, games in the Tri-County Football League are played during the week in the afternoon hours and that will be the major difference for the Buccaneers in their return home, which was celebrated by the school on Friday with a pep rally featuring the cheerleaders and Bucettes, who will also perform under the Saturday Night Lights.
“That will be nice to get them a little taste for when they get in high school and hopefully we have a nice crowd,” said Van Loon. “We had a good week of practice, and hopefully we perform the same way we did this past week.”