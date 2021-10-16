Scoring four touchdowns on offense would have been more than enough for the Horace O’Bryant football team to roll past University School on Thursday afternoon at the Key West High Back Yard.
Add on a safety and two interceptions returned to pay dirt on defense, as well as a kickoff run back 73 yards for a score, and the Buccaneers played the complete game the coaching staff was looking for during a 50-6 victory to remain unbeaten on the season and extend its win streak to 13 games dating back to the 2019 undefeated campaign.
“We are finally putting things together on all aspects,” said Buccaneers coach Dave Van Loon. “Once things happen early, momentum builds and the kids get more excited and you can see it on the sidelines. It worked out well, and we should have been doing this all year.”
Even with starters on the sidelines to open the game, Horace O’Bryant established its dominance on the opening drive by forcing a safety on high snap to the punter following a three-and-out by University, just a minute into the action, and the ensuing drive was capped off by a 20-yard touchdown run from Tristan Weech for a 9-0 advantage not even halfway though the first quarter.
“The younger kids stepped up and made some nice plays,” said Van Loon. “They practiced well and it turned into a great game. We have a big week ahead of us and hopefully they will come in working the same way.”
The Sharks would strike back on one of their few positive offensive play of the game during their next possession with a 80-touchdown off a screen pass, but that would be one of the few highlights for University — which would grab an interception in the fourth — as Horace O’Bryant rattled off the next 41 points, unanswered.
In fact, the very next kickoff after the Shark touchdown would be returned 73 yards by Jeef Dejean to the end zone, and before the first quarter expired, James Osborne jumped in front of the first of his two interceptions, returning this for 35 yards for a 22-6 Buccaneers lead.
Teammates Kenny Chapman followed suit with his own 44-yard interception return for a touchdown to begin the second quarter, which was closed out by a pair of touchdowns by Zentavious Carey, the first on a 61-yard run and the second a 21-yard pass play from quarterback Xavier Perez to institute the running clock with the Buccaneers leading 43-6 at halftime.
Despite having two second-half touchdowns called back for penalties and an interception thrown with the bench clear for the Buccaneers, Horace O’Bryant did manage to score once more in the fourth quarter when Tyrone Redding hurdled one University defender and ran over another en route to 53-yard touchdown.
“We didn’t have many offensive plays, but when we did we executed them well,” said Van Loon, whose team showed hustle all 24 minutes when they recovered the muffed kickoff to end the game — setting up a battle of the unbeaten in the regular-season finale this coming Thursday, Oct. 21, against Belen Jesuit.
“The undefeated part of it, we just have to wipe out, we don’t have to focus on that, we just have to focus on the same stuff we have been all year, which is proper steps, footwork and getting your assignments,” said Van Loon. “Hopefully, if we do what we are supposed to do, we can win, but I have seen Belen on film and they are a good team. We can’t go in and just think it’s going to happen. It’s not going to be like (Thursday). It’s going to be a dog fight and we have to come prepared to play.”
Originally, there was supposed to be a bowl game to decide the Tri-County Conference championship, but on Thursday Van Loon conveyed that he believes, with the north part of the conference not having a complete season, the game against Belen will decide the title. If Horace O’Bryant is able to win, with kickoff at the Key West High Back Yard at 5 p.m., it would complete a second consecutive undefeated conference championship.
“It’s been a long year and it’s clicking now, but I don’t want to get too excited, we still have to play that game,” said Van Loon. “We can enjoy this for a night, but this didn’t win us anything, we have two more practices, a walk-through and then a game to win before we can celebrate.”