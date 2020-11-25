Sweeps, short passes, kickoffs, flag grab ... and, if they like it, they sign up to play flag football, said founder and president of the International Women’s Flag Football Association Diane Beruldsen about when she goes into schools and talks to girls about the game.
And a lot of local girls are not only showing interest in the sport, but they are participating, too. About 200 girls ranging from 7 to 15 are getting involved. Girls teams have formed in Horace O’Bryant (HOB), Sigsbee, St. Mary’s, Poinciana, Gerald Adams, Sugarloaf, Marathon, Key Largo, and Key West.
“We use flag football to build leaders, we want the girls to be leaders,” Beruldsen said with a strong sense of sincerity in her voice.
There are two divisions. The girls division is for ages 7-11 and the junior division is from ages 12-15. It is mostly a running game for all of the girls, but some passes will be incorporated too, according to Beruldsen.
Official practices are getting started later this year, due to the pandemic, but the girls are out there practicing once a week and scrimmaging, this past weekend, in preparation for the IFWWA Kelly McGillis Classic set in Key West from Jan. 19-25.
The girls are getting involved in play-calling, blocking from the shoulder to the waist, and punting. Every team has a punter.
“We get a lot of repeat girls, they’re veterans, so our skill level is phenomenal,” said Beruldsen, who also doubles as a coach for all these teams, while getting some of the mothers to come out and be assistants, too.
She said mothers are welcome to help out and be assistants whether or not they have any experience with the game. Beruldsen adds it is important for mothers to be involved because they bring their own style and flavor and it is important for the girls to see women, their moms, in leadership roles.
The level of energy has been high at practices, according to Beruldsen, and the girls have been happy running around outside, getting some exercise, and socializing in the midst of the pandemic.
Safety protocols are also in place, as all the girls are wearing masks and their temperatures are being taken prior to practices.
“I’m running them hard,” Beruldsen said. We did zone defense and then I had the line, and either the running back or the quarterback do sweep right or sweep left, and then next I am going to add in the receivers and the lead blocker.”
Winning is not emphasized, which is unique to the girls flag football. Beruldsen said instead it is about the girls knowing their position, their responsibilities, and understanding the game. She said when winning is not emphasized, the girls can instead focus on having fun and building comradery with the other teams.
Beruldsen added getting the girls away from that “winning is everything” mentality is important because if an athlete loses, it can cause them to become emotionally distraught. There are so many reasons winning can be a negative thing if it is emphasized.
The comradery she speaks of extends to off the field, too. There are social events, such as a movie night, a car wash, fundraising events, and various other opportunities for everyone to intermingle with one another.
More mothers are encouraged to get involved and it is free for any girls who wish to play. For information, contact Beruldsen at 305-896-8678.