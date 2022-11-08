The 1A State Final was quite the school-record day the Marathon High cross country team was hoping for but it was still as successful event for the Dolphins as Vance Bursa charged in the final 1.1 miles to claim a ninth-place medal, while his brothers Jakub and Antonin Bursa both set personal records to help ‘Fins place 23rd overall, and the Lady ‘Fins moving up a ranking from last season to 31st overall on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Tallahassee.
“Every year technology gets better and I was able to track all of them on my phone, at 750 meters, the mile and two mile, and Vance started off slower,” said Marathon coach Jim Murphy, pointing out Vance Bursa was 41st at the first marker, 30th at the mile and when he passed the coach at the mile and half mark he was 22th. “He just kept on increasing his speed while everyone else was falling off. He just ran a really smart race.”
In fact, the Dolphins sophomore passed two of the harriers who bested him the week prior in the region race, finishing the 5K in 16 minutes and 18 seconds to be the 10th across the line but medaled in ninth-place as the overall winner, Braxton Legg, was not eligible as he did not race in his regional event but still qualified with his Cambridge Christian School that placed third overall in the state finals. Indian Rocks Christian was the state champion.
“[Vance] just ran a really smart race for being a sophomore and his second year of running, too,” said Murphy. “It’s one of those thing where states is a year away but he’s wishing it’s a couple of months away. We have a good taste in our mouth and everyone is excited to make it again next year.”
Vance’s bothers were the next Dolphins across the line as Jakub Bursa, a junior, was 111th in18:14, Antonin Bursa, a seventh grade, was 128th in 18:38, followed by junior teammates Dillon Shelar who clocked a 19:26 for 165th place and Mason Buxton, who fought though a cramp, was 182nd in 19:49.
“He did really well for his first time,” said Murphy. “Overall we finished right around where we were predicted.”
Also on the course for the boys were sixth grader Emmett Merryman, in 217th with a time of 21:17, and eighth grader Jack Dunn, in 228th timing in at 22:50.
“They are already talking about next year and what they would do different,” said Murphy, as their team average of 18:29 was not good enough to break the school record. “We are looking back on how we trained this year and in the next couple of weeks we will come up with a plan for the offseason and then jump into it.”
The Lady ‘Fins were all turned in times within a minutes and 13 second with each other, the first Marathon female being eight-grader Sara Robinson who was 157th overall in 23:21 followed by fellow eight grade classmates Madelyn Thornton, 172nd in 23:39, and Maeve Merryman, 176th in 23:42. Juniors Rain Banks was 186th with time of 23:51, Ella Dunn was 196th in 24:11 and Mikkell Ross was 203rd in 24:34, while eighth-grader Rilynn Richard was 202nd in 24:31. That was still good enough to improve the Marathon girls a place better from last year coming in 31st overall with a team time of 23:45.
“The girls took off way too fast but at the same time, it’s a fast course and against fast teams, so they took off the way they should have and held on the best they could,” said Murphy. “For the girls, our No. 6 runner at regionals was our first at state, so none of the girls stood out as the No. 1 and eventually one or two will break out and it’s just a matter of time.”
Despite neither team reaching the goal of setting school record team averages at the state meet, Murphy noted that all of the runners will be eligible to return next season which has them confident the boys can make a ninth consecutive trip back to the state finals and the girls a fifth.
“It’s was a nice way to cap off the season,” said Murphy, noting four of the runners had a soccer match on Monday. “I think every one of them but two are playing soccer so they jump into something new but we are proud of them, they kicked butt.”