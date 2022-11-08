The 1A State Final was quite the school-record day the Marathon High cross country team was hoping for but it was still as successful event for the Dolphins as Vance Bursa charged in the final 1.1 miles to claim a ninth-place medal, while his brothers Jakub and Antonin Bursa both set personal records to help ‘Fins place 23rd overall, and the Lady ‘Fins moving up a ranking from last season to 31st overall on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Tallahassee.

“Every year technology gets better and I was able to track all of them on my phone, at 750 meters, the mile and two mile, and Vance started off slower,” said Marathon coach Jim Murphy, pointing out Vance Bursa was 41st at the first marker, 30th at the mile and when he passed the coach at the mile and half mark he was 22th. “He just kept on increasing his speed while everyone else was falling off. He just ran a really smart race.”