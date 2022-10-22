The Marathon High School cross-country team had a banner day at the District 16-1A meet with seven harriers medaling and one district champ. From left to right: Toni Bursa, No. 12; Jakub Bursa, No. 11; Mason Buxton, No. 9; Vance Bursa, No. 1 District Champion; Ella Dunn, No. 10; Mikkel Ross, No. 14; and Madelyn Thornton, No. 12.
Photo provided
Sophomore Ella Dunn was the top Marathon female runner with a 12th-place finish in the District 8-1A girls’ race.
Photo provided
Photo provided Junior Mason Buxton was the No. 2 Marathon boys runner and No. 9 overall.
Photo provided
Marathon sophomore Vance Bursa ran to a first-place finish in the District 8-1A boys’ race.
Photo provided
Key West’s Cayla Makimaa and Coral Shores Kai Guth race near the 100-meter mark at the District 16-2A meet.
Photos provided
Key West junior Colbin Hill (No. 107) ran to a 14th-place finish in the District 16-2A cross-country championship.
Photo provided
Coral Shores harrier Simon Gutierrez finished in the top 10 with a 6th-place finish in a time of 18:19 at the District 16-2A meet.
The strategy for Marathon High’s Vance Bursa during the District 16-1A Finals was to let Palmer Trinity’s Henry Stark “run his race” and Bursa stay behind, hoping at some point the Dolphins sophomore would have a burst of speed for a footrace to the finish line.
“They were at 10 minutes and 32 seconds at the 2-mile mark and Vance looked fresh and the other guys didn’t, so I told him in about a minute take off and he did,” said Marathon coach Jim Murphy. “The kid couldn’t just stay with him, so it worked. He was excited after, but I didn’t get to see it because I was still at the 2-mile point. He told me when he took off with about a half mile remaining the guy from Palmer kept his pace.
“The kid he beat, he lost to at Spanish River, so I didn’t know what to expect, but I knew he’d get first or second,” the Dolphins coach continued about Bursa. “It was a solid time.”
Bursa clocked in at 16 minutes and 24 seconds during the 5K which was 20 seconds better than Stark, as the two then waited at the finish line to see which of their teammates would cross and who would claim the team title. It would come down to a three-point difference, as Marathon had Mason Buxton place ninth overall, in 18:19.92, while Bursa’s brothers also turned in Top 15 finishes with Jakub Bursa coming in at 11th in 18:27 and Antonin Bursa a place back at 18:38. Rounding out the scoring Dolphins was Dillon Shelar, in 18th in 19:10, but even with Top-20 finishes it was still not enough as Palmer Trinity edged out Marathon, 48-51, for the district crown.
“We knew what we had to do to get to the top and we came within three or four points of it,” said Murphy. “We might actually have a better shot with more teams in the mix when it comes to regionals, but we will find out.”
The Lady ’Fins also placed second overall, but nowhere close to District champion Palmer Trinity which claimed the title by 40 plus points. Marathon was led by Ella Dunn who was 10th, Madelyn Thornton placed 12th and in 14th was Mikkel Ross.
“The girls ran really smart and hit their targets,” said Murphy. “Palmer was probably out of our reach, but we knew who we had to get in front of to get second, and even at the two-mile marker, we weren’t in front of everybody we needed to be in front of, but the girls took off and were able to secure second easily.”
Also taking to the course for the District 16-2A meet a day prior, was the Key West and Coral Shores cross country squads, needing a Top-8 finish to advance to the Region 4-2A meet on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the South County Regional Park in Boca Raton. The Lady Conchs would accomplish that feat coming in seventh overall led by Caylaa Makimaa, who crossed in 17th place with a time 22:28, as did the Hurricane boys, who took sixth in their race powered by a sixth-place finish from Simon Gutierrez in 18:19.
The Key West boys placed in ninth, but did have junior Colbin Hill qualify as an individual in 14th place overall with a time of 18:59, as did Lady ’Canes’ Kai Guth, who was 25th overall taking the second spot on the three individual qualifiers.
Marathon will take its cracks at the Region 4-1A race two days after Key West and Coral Shores, on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Murphy expressed that the boys have a solid chance at advancing to states and the girls, if they run the same race as at districts, to have an opportunity to qualify for states as a team.
“We prepared for the district but at the same time we were already looking ahead,” said Murphy, who will challenge his harriers on Monday and Tuesday before easing the final workouts the rest of the week. “We’ve run against half our region, now we just have to go against the other half, but the Northern side of the region is stronger,” said Murphy. “The goal is always to keep advancing and if we can get hardware along the way, that’s awesome.”