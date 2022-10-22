The strategy for Marathon High’s Vance Bursa during the District 16-1A Finals was to let Palmer Trinity’s Henry Stark “run his race” and Bursa stay behind, hoping at some point the Dolphins sophomore would have a burst of speed for a footrace to the finish line.

“They were at 10 minutes and 32 seconds at the 2-mile mark and Vance looked fresh and the other guys didn’t, so I told him in about a minute take off and he did,” said Marathon coach Jim Murphy. “The kid couldn’t just stay with him, so it worked. He was excited after, but I didn’t get to see it because I was still at the 2-mile point. He told me when he took off with about a half mile remaining the guy from Palmer kept his pace.