It was a busy day for the Monroe County soccer programs as four of the six Keys teams were in action, including the Marathon High girls squad kicking off its season.

It was on the road at Somerset Silver Palms, were the Marathon girls soccer team opened the 2022-23 campaign, as the start of the Lady ’Fins season was delayed due to several player still being involved in fall sports, mainly cross country. Marathon coach Tracy McDonald made note following an 9-3 loss for Marathon, that the later start did have an effect on the Dolphins.

Rain Banks.jpg

Banks