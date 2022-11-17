It was a busy day for the Monroe County soccer programs as four of the six Keys teams were in action, including the Marathon High girls squad kicking off its season.
It was on the road at Somerset Silver Palms, were the Marathon girls soccer team opened the 2022-23 campaign, as the start of the Lady ’Fins season was delayed due to several player still being involved in fall sports, mainly cross country. Marathon coach Tracy McDonald made note following an 9-3 loss for Marathon, that the later start did have an effect on the Dolphins.
“Silver Palms had the advantage of two games under their belts and caught us off-guard,” said McDonald, crediting Jordan MacDonald, Sara Strama and Rain Banks, with a penalty kick, for scoring the three Lady ’Fins goals. “In the second half, we started to find ourselves and scored three goals. We struggled with scoring last year so we are feeling good about the goals, especially with different players being able to capitalize on things we have worked on in practice but we definitely have some things to work on.”
The Coral Shores boys soccer team also traveled north on Tuesday, to take on the defending 4A State Champions, St. Brendan. Despite losing 6-0, Hurricanes coach Jorge Bosque expressed his pleasure with his players who were playing down four, due to the referee showing four double-yellow cards 10 minutes into the second half.
“[St. Brendan] are a solid team, have many returning players, and it shows,” said Bosque. “Then add the 13th player the ref, who told us, ‘I don’t like your team.’ It was a tough game.”
Bosque was pleased with the play of goalkeeper Kaiden Weinstock, who kept the Sabres from opening up a mercy-rule finish. “He played very well in goal for us,” said the Hurricanes coach, whose team is back in action on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Florida Christian, as were the Marathon girls at Everglades Prep.
Also taking to the pitch on Tuesday were the Key West teams, both hosting Keys Gate at The Back Yard, during which the Lady Conchs opened with an 8-0 victory, while the boys claimed a 5-0 win.
For more on both of Key West’s matches, see Friday’s Keys Citizen sports section.