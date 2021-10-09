The busy week concluded for the Key West High golf team on Thursday at Shula’s in Miami during a dual meet against Mater Lakes, and while the Conchs boys were the only team to turn in a team score, the experience of playing the course and confidence gained with a team average of 45 was well worth the trip, according to coach Josh Bassett.
“It was another real good day out there,” said Bassett. “We don’t get to see those courses a lot, so the experience and being familiar with them was by far the important thing,”
Even without knowing the links, Rocco Twyman was still able to shoot his second 39 of the season during the 9-hole round.
“That is fantastic and great to see,” said Bassett about Twyman.
The junior was followed by senior Jason Yarbrough, who turned in a 44 and could have potentially cracked the 30s, according to the coach.
“That was a great recovery for Jason, because I know he struggled on Monday,” said Bassett, whose team was at Grand Palm Golf Club to open the week during the Maverick Invitational. “Talking to him after the round, he felt like he could have easily improved on that score by doing just a few things different, and we will work on that. Those are the type of things we build on.”
Helping keep the Conchs’ average at 45 for the round was junior Devon Gilday, who scored a 46, while freshman Andrew Basset improved by four strokes from his last match play round with a 54.
“For a freshman to do it, the future looks fantastic for these kids,” said the Conchs coach. “The course was in great condition but not a course we have seen this year, so they had to get a feel for it.”
Also playing a 9-hole round was the Lady Conchs Savannah Oropeza, who was paired with Mater Lake’s No. 1. The Conchs coach credited the play of Oropeza as the Bear’s No. 1 eagled and broke 40 on the round, while Oropeza came in with a 59.
“It was her first match back after being gone for a bit, but she is right on pace to where she was shooting earlier this season,” said Bassett. “We are going to get her to district and then see how she does. It will be good as long as we keep on doing what we are doing.”
More than anything, according to the coach, the biggest benefit was being able to see the courses they played this week. Especially Grand Palms resort, where the Conchs played on Monday and the district tournament is expected to be held.
“I have high hopes for regionals and I think the kids do too,” said Bassett, whose team is back at home on Monday against Marathon. “They are more than capable of making it, and I’m excited to see what they can do.”