A lot changed in a matter of four days for the Key West High girls soccer team.
On Monday, figuring the regular season was completed, the focus was on playing St. Brendan, the team that eliminated the Lady Conchs from the postseason a year ago, in the opening round of the district tournament. However, on Tuesday, near lunch time, the Sabres were calling Conchs coach Justin Martin to potentially schedule one final regular-season matchup between the potential first-round playoff opponents. The teams would play that match, to a 2-2 tie, on Wednesday, but on Thursday, Martin was informed that due to a COVID concerns top-seeded MAST Academy would not be participating in the FHSAA postseason, leaving Key West as the No. 1.
That means the Lady Conchs garnered not only an automatic berth into the District 16-4A Championship match, on Feb. 8 at Gulliver Prep, but also into the state playoff series, for the first time since 2014.
“This was a big couple of days for us,” said Martin, who personally has not been a part of the state playoff series since 2010, when he was a player. “We feel bad for MAST, because they had a great season and nobody wants to get it that way, but we are trying to look forward and focus on us because we are now in the state playoffs.”
Despite the news, the ultimate goal for Martin and the Lady Conchs remains the same: to win the team’s first district title in nearly a decade.
“We feel confident going into the state playoffs but we definitely want to win that first round,” said Martin. “As a player, I lost in the first-round game, so I’ve never gone further than the first round and, as a program, haven’t gone further than the first round that I want to say it was 2014, when Scott Paul was still the coach. So we are definitely excited to make it back, but we want to make a deep run.”
Standing in the way of that district title will be the winner of No. 2-seed St. Brendan and No. 3-seed Gulliver Prep in the district semifinals. If it is the Sabres, who the Conchs tied on Wednesday, then it is a possibility the teams could meet three times in a four-game span for Key West.
“At first I had questions about taking Wednesday’s match, because at the time we were looking at it as if we were going to play them again,” said Martin. “Now they have to get by Gulliver and if they do we will see them again, potentially twice if we both get by our matchup in regionals. But after talking to Marie (Willey), who is kind if the voice of the team, they really wanted to go and play that game.”
In the draw with the Sabres, the Lady Conchs were without the services of starting wings Jenna Domenech and Isabella Walterson.
“We know now what [the Sabres’] strengths and weakness are and I hope that will help going forward,” said Martin. “We held some things back, I guess we showed them three of the cards but not all five cards, so we are excited and ready to play for a district championship and state championship series.”
Vickey Daley-Willey netted both of the Key West goals to give her team a 2-1 lead, on assists from, Taylor Sturm and Kathryn Smith, which was negated in the final minutes of the match when St. Brendan evened the score.
“Vicky played great, especially stepping in for those two players we were missing, so did Nicky Tomita,” said Martin, whose team will play in the district championship on Feb. 8 at 3 p.m., but Key West could play at home again this season if they are able to win the district title.
“We are definitely happy the way things turned out this week, now we have our opportunity to accomplish those goals we want.”