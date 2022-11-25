The future is now for the Key West High boys basketball team, especially with Dexter Butler stepping in for his first season has head coach, as the son of legendary Conchs player and coach Bill Butler is looking to establish his own iconic storyline in the program’s history books, and he is looking to the freshman class to begin that pursuit.

“We have a plethora of depth and talent in the freshman and sophomore classes, so that’s where we have to put the focus,” said Butler. “I feel it’s upping the ante, asking them to play on an upper level with some of the junior and senior guys, who have already played varsity, but at the same time we don’t have a ton of upperclassmen, so it’s about finding the proper balance.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com