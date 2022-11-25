The future is now for the Key West High boys basketball team, especially with Dexter Butler stepping in for his first season has head coach, as the son of legendary Conchs player and coach Bill Butler is looking to establish his own iconic storyline in the program’s history books, and he is looking to the freshman class to begin that pursuit.
“We have a plethora of depth and talent in the freshman and sophomore classes, so that’s where we have to put the focus,” said Butler. “I feel it’s upping the ante, asking them to play on an upper level with some of the junior and senior guys, who have already played varsity, but at the same time we don’t have a ton of upperclassmen, so it’s about finding the proper balance.”
In fact, there are just four seniors and one junior on the roster this season, only two of which were not participating ifall sports, so Butler expects several players to be part of both the varsity and junior varsity teams this season.
“We have had a revolving door of juniors and seniors who have come into the program, but many of them have not stuck around, whether it be for my high standards or other obligations or whatever reason, we have lost quite a few juniors and seniors,” said Butler. “The seniors who have stuck around are a cohesive group.”
Those seniors on the squad — Watson Cherry, Kevon Mills, Zane Jackson and Nazir Bernard — will now be entering their third consecutive season with a different head coach.
“I feel they are starting to understand what we are expecting of them, and we will need that because they are going to have to be our leaders, and it’s going to be a larger group than usual that need leading,” said Butler. “There are a lot guys without experience or maturity who the seniors have been doing a good job with so far, being great role models.”
That does not mean the seniors are going to be starters, as Butler is staying with the motto, “play the best and sit the rest,” something he picked up from his background as a Key West baseball player and coach. But as of right now, after having a handful of add-ons from fall sports, the new coach will have less than two weeks with a full squad to prepare to the start of the 2022-23 campaign.
“Our four seniors will be very integral parts of our team, but our best players will play the most amount of time,” said Butler. “Usually that first lineup you set at the beginning of the season is not the same lineup by the district tournament, so we are going to be continuing to play with things and challenge guys until we can compete. Nobody is set in stone to be anywhere, but I do feel we have a great deal of flexibility. We have a lot of guys who can do different things and we are looking to put that on display.”
Two of those young players Butler is ready to show off are freshman, James Osborne, son of former Conchs coach LaRock Osborne, and Leonardo Bautista, who the coach noted are both taller than 6-foot and weight more than 175 pounds.
“They don’t play like freshmen, they play like grown men,” said Butler. “I’m going to be looking to both of them to do well.”
The coach is also excited about the prospect of freshman Amari Butler-Bailey, pointing to the first-year player’s ball handling and passing ability, as well as junior AJ Smith, who reached the FHSAA State Championships in swimming, but Butler expressed the team will rely heavily on 6-foot-5 sophomore Eric Moore, who was part of the starting lineup as a freshman.
“He can rebound, dribble, shoot, pass, defend and, I think, he can be one of the great players our program has ever seen,” said Butler. “I don’t think he knows that yet, but we are going to put a lot on his shoulders. We are really looking for him to be a leader and he’s accepting that role. We are going to put the ball in his hands as much as we can and he’s going to be taking us places.”
The coach staff has also started to take notice of Cherry’s play in the offseason, according to Butler, and they could also be running plays through the senior.
“Watson is going to do all the ugly stuff for us,” said Butler. “He’s got really into great shape in the offseason, and we expect him to have a nice presence on the glass, but we were really surprised to see his ball handling and shooting has improved.”
Even though they are coming off back-to-back losing seasons, Butler’s goals for the program is to reestablish the Conchs are a perennial state playoff contender, something his is hoping will happen sooner than later, which for the coach means no backing off the schedule as the new coach explained he loaded the docket with high-caliber team in order to be prepared for the likes of Gulliver Prep, SLAM, Killian, Sunset and LaSalle in the 16-4A District tournament.
“I would have placed these guys in the middle of this type of schedule if I didn’t believe they wouldn’t be successful but, at the same time, we have to be in big games in order to know what it takes to win big games. So I want to put thees guys in those situations so we can build the program,” said Butler. “I think they have a bright future ahead of them, even by the end of this season we could be a competitive team. We are going to make mistakes at times because we are going to be a young team but what we show on Nov. 30, our first game, to what we show on Feb. 4, our last game, I expect us to blossom into young men, not young boys, I really do.”