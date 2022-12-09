The home debut on the court named for his father, Bill Butler, was everything new Key West High boys basketball coach Dexter Butler expected it to be, even though the young Conchs team struggled in the first quarter during a loss to Westminster Christian.
“It felt great and I really appreciate the people who came out because I know we have an awesome Christmas parade that was on that same night,” said Butler. “I feel like there were a lot of people out there who were there strictly there to support me. They may not know much about the team but know how much I care about this, and I couldn’t have been more thankful and happy about the support.”
Now Butler gets his next introduction, this time into the rivalry between Key West and Marathon on the hardwood, when the teams meet up on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. on the Middle Keys campus.
“To be honest, I haven’t gotten much into the Marathon-Key West game and the rivalry yet, but I have been harping on being ready for Friday and not looking past it to Saturday,” said Butler. “These past two days we have been looking to clean up a lot of things that we saw over the past weekend.”
The main focus for the Conchs when they play just up the road on Friday and then back at home of Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Boyd Anderson, to now earn Butler his first career victory after opening the 2022-23 campaign with an 0-3 mark.
“I think we have all expected to play a little better coming into this weekend, but the coaching staff is staying very positive because there are a lot of good things we can emphasize,” said Butler. “We re not sugar-coating anything, that’s for sure and we are really focusing on the things we need to work on and expand the play book both offensively and defensively.”
The primary objective in practice for Key West: figuring out how to score more points. Thus far, Butler explained he feels the young Conchs have struggled with man-to-man on-ball pressure, which has resulted in numerous turnovers, as well as not allowing his squad to get into any offensive sets.
“I think we left a lot of points out there in our first game, and even more on Friday and Saturday, so that’s something we have to fix now,” said Butler. “Opportunities have presented themselves, but between ball handling and missing layups, we have left a lot of opportunities out there. I think we have a bit too much standing around and we need to run the offense we have been taught. We need to pay attention to details and be on our spots. We have been pushed around a bit the first couple of games.”
The coach also furthered that he has been pleased with the practice leading up to the weekend, yet, despite having won five straight against Marathon by a double-digit margin, Butler stressed his Conchs have aspirations of not only winning the district crown but also the county title, Friday is a must win.
“They are not a team who can be taken lightly, so we have to be ready to play a clean game and make less mistakes,” said Butler. “I’m looking for us to come out and do what we haven’t been able to do this first week. We did know we were going to have growing pains, but we have athletic, talented players; the speed of the game was just too fast this week. As coaches, it’s our job to make it easier for them and I’m encouraged from what I’ve seen this week, I really am.”