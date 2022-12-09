The home debut on the court named for his father, Bill Butler, was everything new Key West High boys basketball coach Dexter Butler expected it to be, even though the young Conchs team struggled in the first quarter during a loss to Westminster Christian.

“It felt great and I really appreciate the people who came out because I know we have an awesome Christmas parade that was on that same night,” said Butler. “I feel like there were a lot of people out there who were there strictly there to support me. They may not know much about the team but know how much I care about this, and I couldn’t have been more thankful and happy about the support.”

