Before tipoff on Wednesday, Nov. 30, new Key West High boys basketball coach Dexter Butler took a step back for a deep breath.
“I told myself, ‘we’re finally a head coach at Key West High School, so let’s make the most of it,’” said Butler, who on Saturday, Dec. 3, against Westminster Christian will make his home debut on the court named for his father and Conch legend Bill Butler. “What it means for me, it’s going to be a special night for me and the guys. I can’t thank the community enough for all the support I have received.”
In fact, Butler is expecting a packed house for on Saturday, Dec. 3, for the home opener at X p.m. as he has been told by several memberS of the community, “who haven’t been to a game in 15 to 20 years,” they are going to come out to cheer on the Conchs.
“I want to come out and give the best game we have for the crowd and community and hopefully get our first home win,” said Butler. “I think it would be a huge boost of morale for the team and a huge boost of confidence for the guys. For me, I can’t say I’m looking at these first three games in terms of wins or loses, but instead looking how much better we get game to game. Obviously, we want to go out and win every game.”
In the season opener, on Wednesday at Miami Christian, Key West trailed aby 12 points at halftime and never made up that deficit in the second half as Butler pointed out 25 turnovers in the contest by the Conchs were just too much to overcome.
“It was a game where a lot of young guys had a bit of nerves, so it was a great experience for us being the first game,” said Butler. “We did some good things, but I’m looking for us to play a lot better going into the weekend.”
The new Conchs coach was pleased with the play of freshman James Osborne, who scored a team-high 14 points, as well as Kevon Mills, who added 13.
“James was our main source of offense and Kevon did a great job on the defensive end with bout five steals,” said Butler.
However, foul trouble for Watson Cherry had the Conchs’ starting center on the bench in the first quarter, which Butler expressed effected the outcome of the contest.
“I think we can compete on the varsity level but we have to work and get better,” said Butler. “We obviously have to take care of the ball better, and we got beat on the offensive glass, so we have to do a better job boxing out.”
Butler also expressed he is looking for the team’s intensity and toughness to pick up after getting “punched in the mouth” in the season opener. Key West will have an opportunity to make some more adjustments on Friday, Dec. 2, at University School before Butler makes his debut on the court his father built.
“I think we have a young, talented team, we just have to continue to improve ourselves,” said Butler. “My goal is still to win the district tournament, but we are a long ways from there as far as our development. We know what varsity game speed looks like now, and we have to take that to our practices and push ourselves to get better. They need to adjust to that varsity speed.”