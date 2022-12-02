Before tipoff on Wednesday, Nov. 30, new Key West High boys basketball coach Dexter Butler took a step back for a deep breath.

“I told myself, ‘we’re finally a head coach at Key West High School, so let’s make the most of it,’” said Butler, who on Saturday, Dec. 3, against Westminster Christian will make his home debut on the court named for his father and Conch legend Bill Butler. “What it means for me, it’s going to be a special night for me and the guys. I can’t thank the community enough for all the support I have received.”

