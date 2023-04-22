It was a historic day for the Key West High track and field programs on Wednesday, April 19, as the Lady Conchs jumped, threw and ran their way to their second straight — and second ever — District 16-2A championship, while the Conch boys returned to the top of the podium for the sixth time and second in the last three years at Tropical Park in Miami. The Key West girls held off a strong Carrollton team, 203-193, and the boys won big over runner-up Gulliver Prep, 188-135, for the first sweep of the titles in school history.
The clear star of the day, for the Lady Conchs, was Savannah Chadic, as the swift senior rewrote some history of her own, breaking two individual school records and missing two relay marks by narrow margins. In the 400 meters, she romped to victory by more than 30 meters, chopping another 4.59 seconds off her own record with an exhilarating 55.43-second performance. Her prior mark had taken down a record set by Keesha Moore that had stood for 25 years.
In the 200 meters, Chadic sped to another decisive win, clocking a 24.46, crushing the record that she set last year of 25.40 seconds, which had also stood since last century.
The 4x100 relay team of Chadic along with Dazmine Jenkins, Valerie Thene, and Nikole Tomita crushed the field, winning in 50.04 second, just 1/100th of a second shot of the school mark set in 2015.
And in the final event of the day, the 4x400 meter relay team of Tomita, Jenesis Perloff, Caylaa Makimaa, and Chadic stopped the watch at 4:10.04, less than a second off the school record (4:09.22). Chadic’s anchor split was 55.3, by far the fastest in school history.
On the boys side, Sudarevskis Niks-Davis stole the show in the pole vault, soaring over the bar for a lifetime best of 14 feet, 3.25 inches and narrowly missing at 14 feet 10 inches. He then scored a win in the 110 Meter Hurdles, running a personal record of 17.12 seconds.
Other winners for the 2023 district champion Conchs were Kevon Mills in the boys high jump, clearing 5 feet, 11.75 inches as well as in the boys long jump with a distance of 21 feet, 4.75 inches; Abigail Cowan leaped 15 feet, 9 inches to claim the girls long jump; Angelina Foster was tops in the girls shot put at 31 feet, 10 inches; Valerie Thene heaved the girls discus 79 feet, 11 inches; Abby Collins’s javelin throw of 89 feet, 3 inches was farthest for the girls; and Lucas Montiel crossed first in the boys 200 meters in 2:08.92.
Roughly two dozen Key West athletes qualified for the Region 4-2A Championships, while Coral Shores will be sending about a dozen, including Xayver Arrington, fresh off winning his second consecutive FHSAA State Championship in boys weightlifting, as he took top honors in the discus with a throw of 153 feet, 4 inches and the shot put at 47 feet, 3 inches, both of which are Hurricane school records.
Joining the senior will be Ethan Marguet, who clocked a 51.98 in the 400, and then teamed up with Sean Andrews, Adrik Gadea and Dantay Diorio in the 4x400 to come in second in both events, Ambrose Sanchez was also the runner-up in the 400 hurdles in 1:08 and also garnered a region berth with a fourth place in the 4x800 with teammates Cody Roberts, William Roberts and Sean Andrews, who was fourth in the 800. Evan Osipov took third in the discus measuring 110 feet, 5 inches, Xavyer Johnson was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 21.25 seconds, and Riley Fromen in the pole vault to fourth place, getting over the bar at 8 feet, 10 inches.
The top four placers in each event advance to Regionals, which will be held on May 3 at Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale.