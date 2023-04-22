It was a historic day for the Key West High track and field programs on Wednesday, April 19, as the Lady Conchs jumped, threw and ran their way to their second straight — and second ever — District 16-2A championship, while the Conch boys returned to the top of the podium for the sixth time and second in the last three years at Tropical Park in Miami. The Key West girls held off a strong Carrollton team, 203-193, and the boys won big over runner-up Gulliver Prep, 188-135, for the first sweep of the titles in school history.

The clear star of the day, for the Lady Conchs, was Savannah Chadic, as the swift senior rewrote some history of her own, breaking two individual school records and missing two relay marks by narrow margins. In the 400 meters, she romped to victory by more than 30 meters, chopping another 4.59 seconds off her own record with an exhilarating 55.43-second performance. Her prior mark had taken down a record set by Keesha Moore that had stood for 25 years.

