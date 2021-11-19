It was an afflicted season during 2020 for the Coral Shores High School boys soccer team.
The entire program was affected by COVID-19 with just eight games played amid players testing positive resulting in ensuing layoffs.
Long-time coach Jorge Bosque and his patched-up squad limped through the campaign with a 1-7 finish.
Things are already better this year.
In the Hurricanes’ opening match, they upended district opponent Somerset Academy South Homestead, 6-1, and on Wednesday they blanked Monroe County rival Marathon, 3-0. The Dolphins beat Coral Shores twice last season.
The ‘Canes have surpassed last year’s win total after just two games.
The only downside thus far has been a lack of transportation. On Monday, Nov. 15, they were slated for a trip to Key West to play the Conchs, but there was no bus available. This could be an issue not only for Coral Shores, but other Keys schools and other sports.
“We’re very young. I only have enough players for one squad. I’ve got like 32 kids on the roster and a couple of new guys that came in and are pretty decent,” said Bosque.
Unfortunately, he will be without his captains Christopher and Christian Rodriguez, who are not playing sports their senior season.
“I was counting on them this year,” said Bosque. “I’m trying to rebuild the defense around what I have with just one returning player, Ricardo Mimbela, who is a senior defender.”
All three of the goalkeepers are brand new, said Bosque.
“Right now, a new kid who was in school here before but did not play with us last year is Wilman Carballo-Carranza I have in the goal,” explained Bosque.
Running the offense will be senior striker Ruben Castellano and junior Wilman Avila.
“I have the two strikers back, Ruben and Wilman, but pretty much everything on the wing is new, and the defense is brand new,” said Bosque. “My captain Ruben scored three and Wilman scored one. I have a new kid freshman Xol Placencia who also scored. His father Jose Placencia held the school record for goals in a season; he scored 23 back in 1997-98.”
Against Marathon, Castellano netted a goal and Placencia added two.
In addition to the freshman forward, Bosque has two more first-year players in the starting 11.
“These guys have good ball skills,” said Bosque, who has a senior returning to the team. “I’ve got one back I haven’t seen in two years. Beckham McLeod is back. He decided to play his senior year. That’s helped us.”
Going into the season, Bosque did not expect a cohesive unit, but that has been his biggest surprise after their opener.
“At first, it was such a mass, new group, but I was very surprised they gelled so quickly. Right now, I’m not having the issues in the past with some players thinking they are superstars. We’ve got excellent team chemistry, right now,” said Bosque, looking forward to a challenging schedule. “My district is tough. I have Westminster Christian and Ransom Everglades, both powerhouses. Two Somersets.”
Bosque said he wanted to keep his younger players on varsity for experience now and down the road.
“We’re going to be finding ourselves with a lot of young guys. We’re keeping them on varsity instead of putting them on JV. For the upcoming years, it’s going to help knowing how to play at the varsity level,” said the coach. “Besides, a lot of teams don’t want to play JV anymore, also.”
After an ill-at-ease 2020 season, Coral Shores has no place to go but up.
“We had to take four weeks off during the season because of the pandemic. Every time someone was notified they had it, we had to shut everything down. We had like a 16-game scheduled but ended up playing eight games,” said Bosque. “We went into districts cold because we were gone for Christmas break, and we had two more kids come down with it and did not get back on the field until a week before districts. It was horrible.”
But it’s a clean slate for Bosque and his young squad.
“I’m real happy with the team now, they’re a good set of kids,” explained Bosque. “They surprised me with how well they’ve actually come together as a unit. I’m not expecting them to go out there and be king of the house. We have a 12-game schedule. I would expect at least 6-6 finish or better.”
Now, if they could only get a break on the transportation issue.