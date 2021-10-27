Facing the crossroad of the program, the focus for the Coral Shores High football team must remain on the future but, at the same time, the Hurricanes also have a strong contingency of seniors who the coach wants to honor in the season finale on Friday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m., against St. Brendan at George M. Barley Field in Tavernier.
“We are looking to finish strong so we can build toward next year, but we don’t want to do that if it means not allowing our seniors one final time to start at home,” said Coral Shores coach Alphonso Bryant. “We have a solid core that will be returning next year, so we want to make sure they get enough playing time heading into next season. But we are going to make sure the seniors play adequate time and leave a lasting impression because, for some of them, this will be the last time they ever play football again. So we want so send them out on a good note.”
That includes Coral Shores senior quarterback Zippy Lesko, who will start against St. Brendan after missing the last two contests.
“I hope he is able to hold up,” said Bryant.
It will also be the finale time Chris Cooper, who has been the leading rusher for three straight seasons, suits up for the Hurricanes. Cooper is less than 100 yards away from eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for the second-straight season and now has 2,610 rushing yards in his high school career.
“He definitely deserves to hit that mark,” said Bryant. “He has been a focal part of our year and has done a tremendous job and has been very dependable.”
The coach added that having off last week, which was initially scheduled for a game against Archbishop Carroll, came at a good time as it allowed the senior backs — outside of Ozzy Vega who is out with an ankle injury — to better prepare to play one final time for Coral Shores.
“It did us some good so we could get some things back together for this final game,” said Bryant.
To conclude the season, Coral Shores will be facing a St. Brendan team that has struggled this season — losing 34-6 to True North, who beat the ’Canes 28-27, as well as losing 55-0 against Key West. Bryant did stress that it could be a different St. Brendan squad, as they are coming off their first victory of the season, 35-6, against Palm Glades, which is a team Coral Shores defeated 42-0 earlier this season.
“St. Brendan has shown some spurts here and there, but at times they have bit off more than they could chew, which will make you look bad,” Bryant said about the Sabres’ 1-6 mark on the season. “I think they are going to be better than their record shows and will be a challenge for us.”
No matter the outcome, it will be the final time 17 seniors dress out for the Hurricanes, but if they can come out with a victory, it would secure a winning season without back-to-back wins or losses this year.
“What better way to go out than with one successful win,” said Bryant. “We had a very good team this year, I’m very proud of our guys and the sky’s the limit for next year. We want to send this team out with a bang and start building for next year.”