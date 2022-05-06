Winners in five of the last six regular-season games, the Coral Shores High baseball was riding high in the postseason and it showed with a convincing 16-8 victory against Somerset South Homestead on Monday, May 2, during the quarterfinals of the District 16-3A tournament. That set up a rematch with defending champion Keys Gate on Tuesday, May 3, on the home diamond of the Knights — who last season defeated the Hurricanes to claim the district crown.
Tuesday’s district semifinal would be the second time Coral Shores and Keys Gate faced off this season, with the Knights winning 11-1 on March 4, but in that two-month span, the Hurricanes turned a 1-6 start into the 10-4 finish of the season, including Monday’s quarterfinal win, and 11-10 mark on the 2022 campaign.
For the season straight postseason, the Hurricanes were unable to come up with a run against the Knights, who eliminated the ‘Canes from the district tournament, last year winning the title 2-0 and this year advancing to the championship game with a 1-0 victory — scoring the game’s lone run in the second inning. It is the fifth consecutive win for the Knights against the Hurricanes.
The district championship game will pit Keys Gate against top-seeded Westminster Christian, leaving Coral Shores out of the running for the FHSAA State Tournament, after being eliminated in the first round last season by the Warriors.