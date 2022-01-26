Two seasons ago the Coral Shores High girls weightlifting team had thought they claimed their first District 16-4A crown, only on second count to have the trophy taken away and handed to Monroe County rival Marathon, who followed with another district championship the following year.
After two years of waiting to truly celebrate, the Lady ’Canes finally got their moment as 21 of the 22 Coral Shores lifters garnered a berth into the Region 4-1A Finals, propelling Coral Shores to its first district championship in the sport.
“It feels great,” said Coral Shores coach Erin Hamilton. “That was the most we’ve had qualify or even attend (districts), it was our biggest team this year, so we were really able to fill up our slots and have almost two in each weight class.”
Hamilton furthered that it was also the talent of the team that finally pushed the Lady ’Canes over the top, as Coral Shores pulled away to the title scoring 77 points to 59 for Marathon, which was the district runner-up by just edging out Doctors Charter (56 points). The Lady ’Canes were led by returning state qualifier Annavera Peixoto, as well as McKenna Stockton, who won first in her weight class in both traditional and snatch.
“Every meet is a separate event, and we know there can be a scratch, so with the top three coming in being so close, it was still a nail-biter,” Hamilton said about the district meet. “We just had to make sure our girls made the lifts, but we have an amazing group of seniors and a really talented group of freshmen, who are some of the best lifters I have seen. I’m excited we will have a good four years to come.”
Despite not being able to complete the three-peat, Marathon still has four first-place finishers as Rylan Chapa was both the traditional — the clean and jerk along with bench press — as well as the new snatch champion at 101, with Ali Brabenec placing second in the traditional at the same weight class, as well as Kayla Sipe at 110, Clare Merryman at 119 and her cousin Nicole Merryman at 154 all claiming firsts in the traditional format.
“Sad to lose the title, but No. 2 is not terrible,” said Marathon coach Jesse Schubert, also noting Sarah Kratzert fought through a bout with COVID to get second at 153 and Yasmary Santos was also second in unlimited as 16 of 17 Lady ’Fins will advance to regionals.
Key West, which had to make the shift to District 16-2A this season, had a tough go but still had nine members qualify to the Region 4-2A Finals, including Marina Goins, who became a three-district champion by winning both the snath and traditional in her class.
“She is such an amazing athlete,” Key West coach Stacey Pillari said about Goins. “Not as many as I would have hoped did advance and had we been in Class 1A, almost all of them would have advanced.”
Joining Goins at the top of the podium was Breanna Allen, who was also a state placer last season, as the senior took second in the snatch as well, while also advancing to regionals are Lady Conchs teammates Savanah Chadi, who was fourth in traditional, Valerie Thene, who was second in traditional and fifth in the snatch, Sarah Novoa with a fifth-place finish in traditional, Chloe Knowles was second in both traditional and snatch, Teresa Gaitan took sixth in traditional, Dazime Jenkins third in snatch and Aleksandra Turek third in snatch.
“Across the board, these girls are pushing 350 or more in every weight class,” said Pillari, whose team placed third overall in snatch and fifth in traditional during the nine-team meet. “But there is a chance. We’ve had to fight every year, so I’m happy with it and honestly, we have some state potential.”
Key West will take its regional lifts on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Charlotte High in Punta Gorda, while Marathon and Coral Shores will be at Lemon Bay on Saturday, Jan. 29.
“Considering Chapa and Ali both went last year, I imagine they can do it again, for everybody else it’s still a bit of an unknown without the other numbers posted yet,” said Schubert. “But it also looks good for Clare, Nicole and Sarah. Clare and Nicole put up their best numbers of the year and the same with Kayla, who is putting up her best numbers of the year. If they do that next week, I think we will be all right. As long as they place in the Top 6, they have a shot.”
The top finishers receive an automatic bid to the state finals with the next top 15 from eight weight classes also garnering an at-large berth.
“If they can make the Top 4 at regionals, there’s a really good chance they can move on,” said Hamilton.
Hamilton expressed that without the scores of the other district posted, she is not going to get too hopeful — with the likes of Lemon Bay in the region who the Hurricanes coach called a powerhouse — but she believes the Lady ’Canes do have an outside chance to claim the region title.
“I joke around with the girls about it, but at least if we get in the top 3 at regionals, I will feel we are successful,” said Hamilton. “But I honestly don’t know because I haven’t seen any of the results from the other districts yet. I know we have a good group of girls.”