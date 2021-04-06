An RBI single by Steel Mientkiewicz in the first and RBI sacrifice fly in the third was the difference in the pitchers duel between the Coral Shores and Marathon High baseball teams on Saturday, a 3-1 ’Canes win, at the Middle Keys campus.
Mientkiewicz’s RBI were the only runs scored off Dolphins starting pitcher Dylan Ziels, one of which was earned, as the freshman hurler stuck out seven and surrendered eight hits and a walk.
He was outdone by Hurricanes starting pitcher Tyler Rodriguez, who did not give up a run until the bottom of the seven. He would be pulled in the seventh, after 6 1/3 innings of work, striking out 11 and allowing just five hits and one walk.
Coral Shores also scored an insurance run in the seventh, as Rodriguez helped himself at the plate with a pair of hits in the game, Jonathan Ledesma tripled and with base knocks were Dylan Bloom, Kevin Mendoza, and Noah Butler.
Marathon had a pair of hits from Ryan Yalbon, as Emanuel Polanco, Gavin Leal and Ziels all singled.
The victory for Coral Shores completes the season sweep of its Monroe County rival as the first game ended in a 4-0 victory last Tuesday, which was another pitchers duel during which only seven hits were allowed in the contest.
Coral Shores returns to the diamond this Tuesday, April 6, at Pinecrest Prep at 4 p.m. before hosting South Dade on Friday, April 9, at 7 p.m. Marathon was back in action on Monday, April 5, at Doctors Charter, while playing host to Somerset South Homestead on Wednesday, April 7, at 3:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 8, against Riviera Prep at 6 p.m.