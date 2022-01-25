It was not the ending to the week the Coral Shores High boys basketball team was hoping for after defeating Monroe County rival Key West High for the first time in seven years on Tuesday, Jan. 18, as the Hurricanes were unable to garner another on-court victory in the next two contests, while the Conchs had its losing skid extended to six in the row.
Following the seven-point victory versus Key West, the first against the Conchs since Jan. 12, 2014, Coral Shores returned home for a District 16-4A rematch against Somerset South Homestead, who won the first meeting 61-34. This time around, Coral Shores opened an 11-8 advantage by the end of the first, closing the quarter with a 3-pointer by Eddy Espinosa, but South Homestead would double-up Coral Shores with a 12-6 run to go in front by a point and hold onto the lead through the half.
Remaining down by three entering the fourth, 40-37, Coral Shores was unable to keep pace in the fourth as South Homestead once again pout up twice as many points in the quarter, 18-9, to complete the regular-season sweep of Coral Shores, but this time by only 12 points, 58-46, compared to the 27-point loss earlier in the season.
Coral Shores out-rebounded South Homestead, 35-29, in the loss, and had twice as many steals, 12-6, but it was a 12-3 difference in the steal category that made the difference as Coral Shores shot better — 39%-36% inside the arc and 25%-23% from 3-pointer range— than Somerset.
A night later, Friday, Jan. 21, Coral Shores was scheduled to take on Palm Glades Academy, but that game would be forfeited to the Hurricanes, to bring their season record to 9-9, but without gaining experience and just two weeks remaining on the schedule. That same Friday night, Key West returned to the court, on the road at Palmer Trinity, where the Conchs were handed a 67-39 defeat.
The following day, Key West was back on the road in Coral Gables, where the Conchs were handed a sixth-consecutive loss, 61-42. During the losing streak, Key West had been defeated by an average of 23.67 points per game, with the 42 points on Saturday against Coral Gables the second-most points scored in that span — after the seven-point loss to Coral Shores in which Key West netted 49.
Key West has just four games remaining on the schedule this season to prepare for the playoff, three of which are on the road starting with Gulliver Prep on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Coral Shores was scheduled to be back at home on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. against MAST Academy following a road trip to Varela on Monday, Jan. 24, but Tuesday’s game was canceled.
The three county teams still are all scheduled for a rematch, with Coral Shores hosting Key West on Feb. 2 and headed to Marathon on Feb. 4, where the Conchs will also play on Friday, Jan. 28. The Hurricanes are the only team in the Keys with a non-losing record, as Key West is now 2-8 on the year and Marathon is 0-9.