In just eight games last season, Coral Shores running back Chris Cooper amassed 1,083 yards, going for at least 100 yards in seven of the eight contests. Those numbers are coming on the heels of his first year of high school football, during which he once again led the Hurricanes in rushing yards.
The Coral shores coaching staff was thinking there were at least two more years of Cooper in the backfield, but because of his age, Cooper is instead entering his senior season. And with that comes big aspirations.
"I think it was time for me to go up a year and graduate early," said Cooper. "Because of that, I'm trying to break records this year. I'm going for 2,000 yards."
Missing out on one season has Cooper "wanting to play harder, knowing it is my senior year."
"I want colleges to see my potential and show I'm ready," said Cooper. "In order to do that, I need to help my team get to that championship."
Already he has had interest from Davenport University, a Division II school in Michigan, but now has his eyes set on potentially signing with a Division I school.
"I would like to go D-I for sure, but I already have Davenport looking at my film and interested in seeing how I do this year," said Cooper.
He explained that he understands the hold back for the programs, as Cooper was an undersized runner as a underclassman his first two seasons. But this year he has grown and stands at 5-foot-11.
"I feel like I'm Marshawn Lynch in my eyes, and even though they make look at me as being smaller, I'm stronger than I look, and I think people think I'm going to go down easy, but I'm not," said Cooper. "It will take more than one person, usually more than two people, to bring me down, so it doesn't bother me at all about my height."
The worry, which has nearly happened twice this season in the first two weeks, is games being canceled and he not getting his notices.
"With the worry of these games going away, I know I just need to play better, harder and faster," said Cooper. "I feel like if we play at least five games, I'll accomplish everything I want. Hopefully we have some playoff games that I can get seen in, because I know for sure I can go to college."
If they are able to play a full slate of games, as a senior, he is hoping to break the school's single-season rushing record and follow in the legacy of his uncles and cousins who also ran at the school.
"This has been amazing, I have loved high school football, and I'm just excited about my potential this season," said Cooper. "I feel like if I had stayed, colleges may not have seen me because of my age; I will be 19 in December, so it makes sense I'm a senior this year, it doesn't bother me at all.
"Freshman year, I showed coach what I could do, my sophomore year I really showed up and senior year is to prove to colleges I am ready and I want to be a legend at Coral Shores," he concluded.