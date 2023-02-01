It is not a secret there is a shortage of officials in Monroe County.
So, with the Coral Shores boys basketball team looking for its 10th consecutive victory on Monday, Jan. 30, and one of the scheduled referees unable to officiate due to an illness, the Hurricanes were forced to scramble.
“Somerset was already in the Keys,” said ’Canes coach Jarrod Mandozzi, who admitted at roughly 3 p.m. he was worried if the game was going to be played.
A replacement was found, and despite having to tipoff an hour early, Coral Shores rallied in the second and third quarters to avenge an early season loss to Silver Palms with a 64-51 victory.
“This one felt a little crazy from the start,” said Mandozzi. “We had a lot of folks working hard to reshuffle schedules to make it happen. We’re so appreciative of the job those guys do and certainly of their helping us make it work [Monday].”
After trailing by one point 14-13 at the end of the first quarter, the Hurricanes took control in the second to go into the half in front 27-21. The halftime adjustment of turning up the defensive pressure worked for Coral Shores in the third quarter allowing the Hurricanes to take a 22-point lead. Isaac Holmes scoring rippled the twine for 12 of his game-high 22 points in the third, but the Stallions made 11 3-pointers in the game to keep it close at 49-35 at the end of three.
“Our guys are getting pretty resilient and doing a good job of adjusting to changes,” said Mandozzi. “I thought we came out a little bit flat again, which who knows if the scrambling to move the game up had anything to do with it, but as usual, we seemed to wear them down as the game went on. That’s definitely been a theme for us through this win streak and, over the course of the season, it’s clear we’re wearing teams down and pulling away in the second half of games.”
Down the stretch, the Hurricanes went back to their inside game with Matt St. Aubin converting on a pair of key baskets for four of his 16 points on the night, while senior guard Eddy Espinosa knocked down an opportunistic 3-pointer as the Hurricanes held off any hope a comeback from the Stallions to win by 13, which brings the win streak to double digits.
“Ten straight is obviously special, this group has worked so hard to be where we are and is really playing as a team,” said Mandozzi. “This game had a little extra meaning as one of our few losses was earlier in the season to these guys. Other than LaSalle, they’re the only other in-state team to beat us this year. So of course we want to win them all and get to 10 straight, but we wanted to win this one.”
Along with his 22 points, Holmes collected seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals, St. Aubin once again finished with a double-double at 16 points and 10 rebounds and Espinosa dropped in eight points.
“Matt and Holmes had big games for us again, as has been the case all season,” said Mandozzi. “In just about every game we’ve had, at least one of them has been good for a double-double and occasionally both. They’re just such a great tandem and really compliment each other so well. In the half court they are a lot to handle because they’re good from all three levels of the offense but they both run the court well and they’re both really unselfish players.”
Eleven straight wins can be accomplished for Coral Shores as they close out the regular season looking for the Monroe County sweep against Marathon on Friday, Feb. 3, in Tavernier at 6:30 p.m.
“As long as the season is, and it’s felt every bit as long as it is it also feels a little crazy, that it’s coming to an end,” said Mandozzi. “Then we’re on to districts and our district is crazy tough this year with all nine teams strong. With Riviera Prep at the top and No. 2 in the state for 3A and then all the way through. It looks like we’re going to host Palmer on Tuesday night, which is another example of how deep our district is.”