There was no giving up, throwing in the towel or any thoughts of a mercy rule by either the Coral Shores or Ransom Everglades football teams during the Florida Independent Athletic Conference semifinals on Friday, Oct. 28, despite both teams facing double-digit deficits at one point or another in the highly-contested matchup that would not be settled until the second overtime on the Raiders’ home gridiron in Coconut Grove.
That is when Ransom decided to go for the 2-point conversion, and succeeded, for a 36-35 victory to propel the Raiders to the FIAC Championship game, while the Hurricanes are left second-guessing and forced to settle for the third-place matchup.
In the battle for the opportunity to play for the title, both offenses stalled in the scoreless first quarter, but shortly into the second Isaac Holmes faked a handoff and went 13-yards for a touchdown on the quarterback keeper and then followed on defense with a tipped pass from his defensive end position that he corraled and returned 45 yards for a touchdown to put his squad in front 13-0. Holmes ended the game with 25 passing yards, 33 rushing yards and 35 receiving yards.
Facing the two-touchdown deficit, Ransom went to the passing game and Jackson Pegg, who helped rally his team for a pair of scores in the final two minutes of the half, the first coming on an 11-yard scoring play after a 30-yard connection, and the game-tying trip to the end zone coming with 22 seconds showing on the clock on a 25-yard passing play.
Momentum remained in Ransom’s favor coming out of the intermission, as 30 yards’ worth of Coral Shores penalties set up a 1-yard touchdown run, which was followed by a 28th unanswered point from the Raiders to gain a 15-point advantage in the third quarter.
Having already surrendered more points in the game than they had through the first seven games of the season, the Hurricanes defense returned to form in the fourth quarter, not allowing another point until overtime, starting with Robert Dube forcing a fumble, part of his eight tackles, two for a loss, and a pass deflection, recovered by Elijah Palmiscaino, who had six tackles.
At that point, Coral Shores turned back to starting quarterback Yemcel Moreno, who sat out the first half with an ankle injury, and right away the sophomore signal caller made a difference, finding Holmes open for a 35-yard pass to the Ransom 1-yard line. It would take three trips into the end zone, as the first two were called back due to penalties, before the Hurricanes cut into the lead on a 7-yard scamper by Moreno.
Still, Coral Shores needed one more touchdown to even the score with less than a half to play in the semifinals. Hurricanes senior Chuck Jacobsen made sure to give his team an opportunity as he went for 36 yards on the ground during the next Coral Shores possessions, the final seven good for the touchdown but only after a dropped snap that Jacobsen scooped up and was able to outrun the Raiders defense for the score.
A 2-point conversion was still part of the comeback rally, which Jacobsen also did the honors of punching home to make it a 28-28 score, but Ransom also had enough time remaining on the clock to set up not one but two field goal attempts in the closing minutes, the second coming after a Coral Shores fumble. The first was blocked by the Hurricanes’ Dantay Diorio, who had five tackles and an interception in the game, and the second from 44-yards out as time expired fell short of the goal post to send the game into overtime.
There would be only eight plays run during the two extra periods. The first was an incomplete pass by Pegg; the second was also a pass attempt that Johnny Holly reached up from the defensive line and snagged for an interception. That meant any type of points for Coral Shores would result in a Hurricanes victory, so kicker Ethan Marguet was run onto the field for a 27-yard field attempt. The kick sailed wide, forcing the game into a second overtime, which was opened by a pair of runs from Jacobsen, who had 71 rushing yards in the game, resulting in a touchdown. The Raiders also took only two plays to score on their second-overtime possession, but decided to end the game one way or another by going for the 2-point conversion.
A pass to the back corner of the end zone was well defended by Coral Shores, but the Ransom receiver came down with the ball for the victory, leaving Coral Shores in the championship consolation matchup that will be played against Palmer Trinity on Thursday, Nov. 4, on the Falcons home turf.