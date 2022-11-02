There was no giving up, throwing in the towel or any thoughts of a mercy rule by either the Coral Shores or Ransom Everglades football teams during the Florida Independent Athletic Conference semifinals on Friday, Oct. 28, despite both teams facing double-digit deficits at one point or another in the highly-contested matchup that would not be settled until the second overtime on the Raiders’ home gridiron in Coconut Grove.

That is when Ransom decided to go for the 2-point conversion, and succeeded, for a 36-35 victory to propel the Raiders to the FIAC Championship game, while the Hurricanes are left second-guessing and forced to settle for the third-place matchup.