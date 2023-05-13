Coral Shores’ record-setting goalkeeper Kaiden Weinstock inked an athletic scholarship to continue playing soccer next season at Barton College in Wilson, North Carolina.
“Playing college soccer is something I have always wanted to do since I started playing goalkeeper at 9 years old,” said Weinstock. “My dad told me about his time at Boston University and FIU, and it inspired me to follow in his footsteps. I am very excited to move up to North Carolina and play in one of the most competitive conferences in Division II soccer, Conference Carolinas.”
Last season, Weinstock made a school-record 217 saves in a single season to earn his team’s Most Valuable Player Award and Captain’s Award, as well as a second straight selection to the Keys’ Auto Center All-Monroe County Player of the Year.
“I had an experience like no other at Coral Shores,” said Weinstock, who also received the team’s Outstanding Goalkeeper Award in 2022 and the 2020 JV Goalkeeper of the Year. “My freshman year I was overweight and didn’t make the varsity team, sophomore year I lost 30 pounds and was under two senior goalkeepers. My junior year I grew and earned the starting position, making the All County team for the first time. Senior year, my best year, I was a captain and led our team to a district final.”
Weinstock further credited coaches Joe Massi and coach Ron Garces for helping develop his goalkeeping skills, along with thanking Coach Jorge Bosque and Coach Andres Herrera for selecting the senior as the team captain this season.
“I would like to thank my mom for being a true soccer mom and always helping out with everything for both the team and myself,” said Weinstock. “Lastly, I would like to thank my dad for teaching me almost everything I know and always believing in me even when I doubted myself.”
His parents noted that Weinstock has not been on many winning teams and “spent his career standing on his head” to make the record-breaking saves he did this season.
“He has always been the keeper who gets the most action,” said Jeff and Laura Weinstock. “In Kaiden’s junior year, he did some real soul-searching and told us his soccer journey is not over. He wanted the accolade of playing at the next level, and he pursued that goal until it became his reality. He is looking forward to reaching his full potential with Barton College.”
Hurricanes head coach Bosque expressed that Weinstock worked extremely hard to elevate his game to the college level and that Barton is getting an outstanding goalie and an excellent young man as well.
“All the work and effort you put into yourself pays off eventually, the real question we should ask ourselves is have I given everything I have in me yet? Then you’ll realize I have new limits I can still hit,” said Herrera, who is Coral Shores’ associate head coach. “Congratulations, I’m proud to have had the privilege of being able to lend a hand to this amazing journey you’re a part of, go get ‘em Bulldog.”