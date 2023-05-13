Weinstock signs

Kaiden Weinstock sits with his parents, Jeff and Laura Weinstock, Coral Shores principal Laura Lietaert, and athletic directors Rich Russell and Ed Holly.

 Photo provided

Coral Shores’ record-setting goalkeeper Kaiden Weinstock inked an athletic scholarship to continue playing soccer next season at Barton College in Wilson, North Carolina.

“Playing college soccer is something I have always wanted to do since I started playing goalkeeper at 9 years old,” said Weinstock. “My dad told me about his time at Boston University and FIU, and it inspired me to follow in his footsteps. I am very excited to move up to North Carolina and play in one of the most competitive conferences in Division II soccer, Conference Carolinas.”