After taking the early lead, the Coral Shores boys basketball team never looked back in a 50-43 victory on Tuesday against Palm Glades Prep during the Hurricanes’ season opener in Tavernier.
For the ’Canes, Jonathan Bradman led the way with 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.
“It was great to start the season with a win,” Bradman said.
Coach Jarrod Mandozzi recognized Bradman’s efforts as well, saying his senior had a typical great game and, again, his game was very well-rounded.
In the background of Bradman’s performance, and not to be overshadowed, was a stifling defensive performance that caused 21 Eagle turnovers. Mario Menendez had five steals, as did Gabe Delgado.
Coral Shores held a 13-10 lead after the first quarter before their pressure defense and Bradman’s performance broke open the game and the team led 30-21 at the half.
Palm Glades had many opportunities to get back into the game in the second half but was unable to capitalize, as Coral Shores took a 44-35 lead into the final quarter.
Ayshaun Thigpen made the difference, coming off the bench, with his size and controlling the boards. Thigpen finished the game with 12 rebounds and his contribution helped Coral Shores to victory, Mandozzi said.
The coach explained how the victory has provided the team a big boost early in the season.
“It’s great to get the win to start the season. I loved the way we played defense tonight. Our half-court offense was extremely efficient,” Mandozzi said.