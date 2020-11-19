Throw out all the records, all the stats and even the first meeting between the squads this season, as Thursday’s 7 p.m. finale at George M. Barley Field in Tavernier between the Marathon and Coral Shores High football teams is, in essence, the postseason for both the Hurricanes and Dolphins as the winner will have bragging rights for the next year.
“Everybody is all in for this one, they wouldn’t miss it for the world,” said Coral Shores High coach Alphonso Bryant. “This is their Super Bowl, so they have to be ready to play. We just want to play well and send our seniors out with a winning feeling.”
Bryant added that his team is already on a high after snapping a three-game skid last week, but at the same time he was certain to stress to the squad he does not want to allow the Dolphins to “sneak up on us.”
“We just need to maintain and keep driving in this last game,” said Bryant. “We don’t want them to come in overconfident, we want them to come in and play hard. We stressed that wholeheartedly and let them know (Marathon) is a better team than before.”
The Hurricanes coach continued that he does not believe it will take much to motivate his team for the rivalry matchup. No matter what happens in tonight’s game, Coral Shores will finish the season with at least a .500 record, but Bryant expressed ending with a winning season has not been discussed among the team.
“I think the boys, being their last game, are all wanting to finish it off successfully with all the things we have gone on around us,” said Bryant. “The boys are chomping at the bit to play this game, so I don’t think we could wait an extra night, so what better day than Thursday.”
With a complete lineup, Bryant noted he will look to every option possible, with the hot hand likely getting a majority of the touches. He credited a healthy line for the Hurricanes’ turnaround last week — during which the squad scored at least 40 points for the fourth time this season but first since the third week of the schedule.
“Having all your starters on the offensive line will take you a long way,” said Bryant. “Wherever the chips may fall that’s what we are going to do.”
In the season opener, the Hurricanes won by 41 points, but the score from that game, and for that matter all the rest this season, can be tossed out during this rivalry matchup, but Bryant explained, while both teams will be playing for the win, it is really all about commending the kids and the team for the work they put in to not just improve but also to stay healthy during the pandemic.
“I prayed and I’m just grateful we were able to complete it without any interruptions,” said Bryant. “We want to make it as big as possible as we can for both teams. We are going to open the stands up, get as many fans as we are allowed out there, and celebrate both teams. It’s a Keys thing and we want to continue to show the community the love and let them know we are all in this together.”