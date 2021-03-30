Admittedly so by Key West High softball coach Jason Garcia, the first 11 innings of Saturday’s doubleheader against visiting Westminster Christian — the Lady Conchs’ first and only home games in the month of March — were not going as planned.
“They have been talking about it the last couple of weeks, but they woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning and came out here a little sluggish,” said Garcia.
That allowed the Warriors to take a 9-2 victory in the opener of the double dip, followed by a six-run advantage in the second game.
“Give credit to Westminster they came in here ranked No. 3 for a reason,” said Garcia. “They throw the ball really well, play some good defense behind pitchers who throw all three pitches for strikes, so it took a us a while to get going.”
In the bottom of the fifth, everything turned around for Key West, sparked by a two-run home run from sophomore Ty-Marie Cervantes, who then came in relief on the mound to start the sixth. While she did surrender her own two-run shot in her first inning of work, Cervantes would not allow another, aided by an unassisted double play from battery-mate Isabella Perez on an attempted squeeze play, which gave the Lady Conchs an opportunity to rally for five runs in their final two at-bats and the sophomore to also connected on the game-winning RBI single down the right field line for the 9-8 victory.
“In that second game it came out a little differently because we battled, hit the ball well in that sixth and seventh inning,” said Garcia.
The second game seemed to be going the way of the first, during which Key West outhit Westminster 9-7 but still trailed 3-1 entering the fifth. The Warriors would pull away in the final three frames, aided by a trio of Lady Conch errors, including scoring three in the seventh, for the seven-run victory.
Yahaira Williams had three of the Key West hits in the loss, including a solo home run in the fourth, while Chloe Knowles had two, one of which drove in the Conchs’ first run of the game.
Westminster was able to get to Key West ace Coral Geide for six earned runs on seven hits and two walks to earn the victory and then in the second game scored four earned runs on six hits and three walks against starter Marina Goins, during her five innings on the mound. Geide struck out four in her complete game, while Goins sat down three but still Key West trailed 6-0 after her final inning of work.
Goins helped take herself off the hook as she doubled to open the fifth inning rally, follow by Cervantes’ two-run line drive that cleared the left field fence. The Lady Conchs chased in two more runs in the fifth on back-to-back double by Knowles, who had two hits in the game, and Abigail Marciniak, who would come around to also score in the at-bat.
After going back down by four, singles by Goins and Cervantes and a Warriors’ error made it a two-run difference, which the Lady Conchs erased in the seventh — only after Perez got her team out of a jam after fielding a bunt and then chasing down the incoming runner from third and then tagging out the Warriors’ baserunner attempting to stretch out the play from first.
In the final at-bat, Key West with a pair of singles by Sabrina Ramirez and Williams sandwiching a Savanah Delph walk to load the bases, when a fielder’s choice of the bat of Perez and single to left by Goins evened the score.
That brought Cervantes to the plate with runners on the corners and on a 0-2 count she doubled down the right field line to plate Delph for the game-winning walk-off run to split the two-game set and keep the Lady Conchs at the .500 mark (5-5 overall).
Key West was scheduled to have three more home games this season, after Keys Gate was forced to cancel on Friday’s Senior Night, and now the next game on Friday, April 9, has been changed, after SLAM notified the school they were unable to travel. That leaves the Conchs potentially traveling for a doubleheader in Miami instead that weekend, and only two games to follow, both at home at 7 p.m., against Marathon, on Friday, April 16, and Miami Christian on Saturday, April 17.
“We just have to keep doing what we have been doing all year out here, but give all the credit to our girls, they fought back,” said Garcia. “Going into district, and these next two games, we have to get situated with our rotation and defensive alignments.”
He continued to express he hopes being back at home during this stretch will help wake up his team as Key West prepares for the postseason run during which Garcia expects to see the likes of St. Brendan, who Key West defeated 6-0 in the season opener, during the district championship game.
“For me this is one of the best venues in the state or nation, and I’ve been to a few,” said Garcia about the Key West High Back Yard, which was just remolded before this season. “We have this brand new field and our fans are amazing. They were cheering us on from the first pitch to the last pitch and I can’t ask for anything more than that, it was great.”