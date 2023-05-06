Among several top-level performances by the Key West High School boys and girls track and field teams during the FHSAA Region 4-2A Championships on Wednesday, May 3, at Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, the brightest star was once again senior sensation Savannah Chadic as homestretch headwinds kept the diminutive speedster from breaking her own 400-meter and 200-meter school records — both set in the district meet two weeks ago — but she was within a whisker of both (55.69 seconds and 24.59 seconds) as she became the first Conch runner to win two individual regional champion medals in track events.
In 25 track seasons, only Kit Stine in the 800 in 1999 and Nicole Matysik in the 3,200 in 2017 had earned running event titles before Chadic’s historic double. Her marks position her as No. 2 seed in the 400 and No. 4 seed in the 200 for the Florida High School Athletics Association State Championships on May 18 at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.
Chadic captured both of her specialties in decisive fashion and contributed the fastest leg on the 4x100-meter relay, which broke the school record, cracking the 50-second barrier for the first time, clocking a 49.90.
Abigail Cowan got an 11th-hour call for fill-in duty on leadoff, and Chadic, Dazmine Jenkins and Nikole Tomita sped the baton around the track to put their quartet in the record book. The previous mark was 50.03 seconds, set in 2015 by Olivia Kennedy, Joanne Louis, Alaxandria Moore and Aaliyah Allen.
For the boys, junior Suharevskis Niks-Davis — known as Niks to his teammates — followed his District 16-2A pole vault title with a Region 4-2A crown, vaulting 12 feet, 3.75 inches. He became the 12th regional pole vault champion (eight boys, four girls) for Conchs coach Dave Perkins. The top four regional vaulters, including senior teammate Josh Canterbury, all had the same height, but Niks-Davis’ first-attempt clearance gave him the tiebreaker and the win, while Canterbury placed third in the countback.
Niks-Davis was joined as an auto qualifier by senior Kevon Mills, who scaled 6 feet, 3.5 inches to place second in the high jump. Mills had the same winning height as the region champion but had more misses through the course of the competition. The top two finishers, which also included Anabel Portuondo who was second in the pole vault, in each event in each of the four regions automatically qualify for states. The remaining 10 spots are filled by at-large performances: the best 10 across the regions, regardless of finish place.
Key West’s at-large qualifiers for the State Championships are Canterbury in the pole vault, and both the girls 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams. The 4x400 claimed the final qualifying spot when Chadic passed four teams in her 55.9-second anchor lap, including one just a meter from the finish line.
While Key West has a minimum of eight headed to the FHSAA 2A State Championship, Coral Shores has just Xavier Arrington, who threw the discus 165 feet to claim the 4-2A title in that event, with the Marathon’s boys and girls track teams set to compete in the Region 4-1A meet on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Christian in Fort Lauderdale at 1 p.m.