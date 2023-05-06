Among several top-level performances by the Key West High School boys and girls track and field teams during the FHSAA Region 4-2A Championships on Wednesday, May 3, at Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, the brightest star was once again senior sensation Savannah Chadic as homestretch headwinds kept the diminutive speedster from breaking her own 400-meter and 200-meter school records — both set in the district meet two weeks ago — but she was within a whisker of both (55.69 seconds and 24.59 seconds) as she became the first Conch runner to win two individual regional champion medals in track events.

In 25 track seasons, only Kit Stine in the 800 in 1999 and Nicole Matysik in the 3,200 in 2017 had earned running event titles before Chadic’s historic double. Her marks position her as No. 2 seed in the 400 and No. 4 seed in the 200 for the Florida High School Athletics Association State Championships on May 18 at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

