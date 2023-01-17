By nearly more than double, the Key West High boys basketball team scored a season high, changing the narrative of its last four games, this time being the squad that rallied after trailing in the first quarter to outscore Goleman High during each of the final three quarters to claim a 92-79 victory, the first for coach Dexter Butler on the court bearing his father’s name, on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.

During three of the Conchs’ previous five losses, Key West held a first-quarter advantage only to let it slip away by the third quarter in each, but on Saturday, it was the Gators who opened with a 30-19 lead after one quarter of play. A night prior, Key West was trailed 21-9 to Hialeah Educational Academy by 12 after the first before losing 83-44, but this time around it would not be a repeat performance as the Conchs responded by outscoring the Gators 33-18 in the second to take a four-point halftime lead.

