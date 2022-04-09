Put an exclamation mark on the high school career of Marathon senior Rylan Chapa, as on Wednesday, April 6, the Florida High School Athletic Association announced its 28th annual Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Team, a recognition program that honors 24 graduating student-athletes who excel in both athletics and academics, and Chapa was on the list.
“The hard-working men and women of Florida’s dairy industry are honored to recognize the significant accomplishments of these amazing student-athletes,” says Florida Dairy Farmers CEO, Michele Cooper. “We’re excited to support a program that has a great tradition of encouraging excellence on the field and in the classroom, and we’re proud to support students that have the special mix of work ethic and determination required to succeed at both.”
To be eligible for this award, the 12 male and 12 female students, who will be awarded $50,000 in scholarships, must be graduating seniors with a minimum 3.5 unweighted grade point average and earned a minimum of two varsity letters in at least two different sports during their junior and senior year. The 2022 Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Team selection committee received applications from 51 male nominees and 69 female nominees across the state. Each nominee was evaluated on their athletic participation, academic record, extracurricular activities, community service and essay.
Chapa blew away those minimums as she owns a 4.0 GPA and ranks third in her class, while she lettered in soccer, softball, tennis, track and field, volleyball and weightlifting throughout her high school career. A three-time girls weightlifting state medalist, including being the first state champion in the sport in Monroe County, Chapa also served as Student Government Secretary and is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Interact Club, National Honor Society and Chess Club. She earned more than 100 hours of community service through beach cleanups, tutoring and volunteering with Marathon High School athletics.
“This is the true meaning of student-athlete,” said Marathon athletic director Lance Martin, noting that Chapa plans on studying engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta this fall. “Our teachers and coaches should be proud, along with Rylan, as they helped her in the classroom and on the field and court.”
Chapa is the sixth student-athlete from Marathon to be awarded the honor of Academic All-State and the third in the last two years. Each Florida Dairy Famers Academic All-State Team member will be recognized at a banquet on Monday, June 6, where they will receive a $1,700 scholarship and a commemorative medallion.
Out of the 24 All-State Team members, one male and one female will be named the Ronald N. Davis Scholar-Athletes of the Year, the FHSAA’s most prestigious honor bestowed on any active student-athlete. The winners of this award will earn a commemorative trophy and an additional $4,600 in scholarship funds — $6,300 in total.