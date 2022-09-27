Just seconds into the second quarter, facing a third and 5 from midfield, Key West High backup quarterback Jaden Fox ran an option play to the outside and faked a pitch before rumbling 46 yards to pay dirt for a Conchs touchdown to cut the lead in half against national powerhouse Cardinal Gibbons on Friday, Sept. 23, at the KWHS Back Yard.
That may have awoken the Chiefs, who entered the game ranked 30th in the nation and seventh in the state, as Cardinal Gibbons proved to be as good as advertised, not allowing Key West to sniff the end zone again and scoring the next 49 points to claim a 63-7 victory.
Following the Conchs’ lone trip to pay dirt in the game, Dylan Rizk connected on three consecutive touchdown passes — from 47 yards, 24 yards and 16 yards out — to break open the game and, before the half, Gibbons scored one final time to make it a 42-7 difference.
The Chiefs would score only twice in the second half, with the running clock going the entire time while holding Key West to 151 total offensive yards as a team, all via the ground attack. Fox finished with 63 of those yards, Jakari Blackman netted 29, Kevon Mills had 25, James Reynolds tallied 21 yards and Clerf Alexandre had 19.
Despite suffering the lopsided loss, the victory vastly improves the Conchs’ strength of schedule and regional postseason standing, with Key West’s new-look District 16-2S opponents set to start coming to town on Friday, Sept. 20, as Bishop Verot will be at the KWHS for a 7 p.m. kickoff.