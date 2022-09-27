Just seconds into the second quarter, facing a third and 5 from midfield, Key West High backup quarterback Jaden Fox ran an option play to the outside and faked a pitch before rumbling 46 yards to pay dirt for a Conchs touchdown to cut the lead in half against national powerhouse Cardinal Gibbons on Friday, Sept. 23, at the KWHS Back Yard.

That may have awoken the Chiefs, who entered the game ranked 30th in the nation and seventh in the state, as Cardinal Gibbons proved to be as good as advertised, not allowing Key West to sniff the end zone again and scoring the next 49 points to claim a 63-7 victory.