The outstanding seasons for the Key West High softball and baseball programs were commended by Mayor Teri Johnston and the City Commission after the Lady Conchs won the school’s first FHSAA Region Championship on May 20, while the Conch boys earned the No. 1 seed in the Region 4-4A tournament after winning the district crown.
Key West softball coach Jason Garcia, assistant Erik Snow and the team accepted the commendation that reads, “Coach Jason Garcia, assistant coach Erik Snow and pitching coach Jewls Castillo continue to do an outstanding job with the development of contenders and athletes.”
“They say it takes a village to raise a kid,” said Garcia, “Well, it takes a community to have a quality softball team. I said here last year that we’d go to the state championships, and we look forward to doing it again next year.”
City Attorney Shawn Smith, whose daughter Caroline is on the team, reiterated Garcia’s statement. He noted that this same group of young women has appeared annually in front of the commission, earning kudos for their softball accomplishments as they grew from the 8-and-Under league to where they are today.
The Key West softball team finished the season at 19-4-1, while the baseball program went 23-7 on the season, both entering the postseason ranked No. 5 in the state in Class 4A.
“The baseball team and coaches have shown, that through tenacity and perseverance, the spirit of ‘Conch Ball’ remains intact,” reads the commendation for the Conchs.
“Coach Ralph Henriquez and son Ralph Henriquez Jr. continue to add to the legacy of performance,” it continues, “Coach Henriquez collected over 350 wins in his Key West High coaching career.”
The dedication to their sports did not end with the high school season, as just days after the Key West Conchball 14U program won the East Coast State Championship, with the 12U placing runner-up but followed with their own title during a Perfect Game Tournament at the Boombah Sports Complex in Sanford. The Lady Conchs were also back on the field just days after the state series to being the summer season.