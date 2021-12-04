Putting the statistics aside — which are impressive for both Key West High senior Lindsay Clausen, who had 235 kills, 59 aces on an 89% service rate and 227 digs, and Coral Shores senior Zoe Myers, who finished her final campaign with 180 kills, 18 aces on a 92% service rate, 127 blocks and 95 digs — most importantly this season, whether it was in a leadership role or making a spectacular plays on the court, Clausen and Myers did whatever was asked of them by their coaches and teammates to help their squads find success, which is why they are The Citizen’s Co-All-Monroe County Players of the Year.
“She was pivotal for us and stepped up in a big way,” Key West High coach Sarah Eckert said about Clausen. “Her role changed in a major way from the previous season to what she was this year, and I’m very proud of how much she was able to grow. I know how much effort and work she put in to make sure she was doing her best, not just for herself but for the whole team.”
That was no different for Myers, according to Lady ’Canes coach Kathy Ets-Hokin, would often stay later to work with the younger players on the team.
“She was a really good captain and fed on that leadership role,” said Ets-Hokin. “Zoe, on and off the court, is a great kid.”
Myers was also a difference maker for Coral Shores at the middle hitter position, according to her coach, helping lead the Lady ’Canes to their first district crown this century.
“People say defense wins, and I believe that,” said Ets-Hokin. “The game starts at the net and Zoe was able to make such a major difference there.”
Clausen, being the lone senior starter for the Lady Conchs, had to be a difference maker for Key West this season.
“She stepped up big,” said Eckert. “She brought a lot of leadership and we focused a lot on that to start the season, and we really saw that shining bright at the end of the season.”
However, having missed her sophomore campaign due to a shoulder injury and working behind a strong senior class upon her return as a junior, things did start that way for Clausen during her senior campaign.
In fact, the Conchs started the season with just two wins though their first seven matches, but despite the “big learning curve,” Eckert stressed there was a never a doubt how bad Clausen wanted to improve.
“It could have gone one of two ways and I remember telling her, I was going to be the fork in the road,” said Eckert. “She was either going to have to step up or there was the other option of settling and being complacent, which was not an option for her.”
The first-year Lady Conch head coach assessed that things changed for Clausen this season when the senior realized she needed to be clutch in order for Key West to win.
“She knew when the ball needed to be put down, someone had to step up to do it,” said Eckert, noting the turning point on the court was when Clausen starting calling for the kill attempts. “She almost got to the point she was demanding it when we needed that clutch play.”
Clausen was very much that way against Keys rivals, leading her Lady Conchs team to the county championship by sweeping the Lady ’Canes and Lady ’Fins. In order to do that, according to Eckert, there was never an opportunity for Clausen to go through the motions this year, “it was constantly challenging and pushing her to be better.”
“That was a huge leap, for her going from a supporting player to taking the lead and everything that entailed,” said Eckert. “She also had to do it by her actions too, we needed to learn how to set a pace and it came from the senior leadership to do that. We knew she had the potential for more and it was going to be pushing her and challenging her for that consistency throughout the season.”
The dedication both Clausen and Myers put in this season has not stopped, as they continue to hustle for a potential college scholarship.
“It feels like hundreds of letters we have sent out to different coaches at different levels,” said Eckert. “She’s not sitting back hoping they come to her.”
In fact, Clausen has already been to two showcases and is going to two more this weekend, Dec. 4-5, while throughout the spring she will look to stay involved as the youth of Key West has them without a U18 club team this season.
“Her lack of exposure down here is tough,” said Eckert.
Ets-Hokin echoed those struggles, explaining Myers has offers but has not settled on any as most are located in the North.
“Zoe worked a lot on strengthening her core and in the end it really paid off,” said the Lady ’Canes coach, noting Myers can hit the ball under the 10-foot line, a shot Ets-Hokin claimed was unreturnable.
Clausen’s strengths come with her smarts, as Eckert conveyed, on defense Clausen is able to get good reads on the ball.
“She can get up there and swing, but it doesn’t always have to be the hardest swing, she knows how to place it, to get around the blocks and kills,” said the Conchs coach. “She has fast, quick feet and she brings an aggressive service game as well.”
Putting those skills to the side, both coaches expressed that finding the appropriate college is no different than the pressures they faced all year leading a group of players to a title, something Eckert expressed she does not believe would have happened this season without Clausen, like Myers, growing into that role.
“This year was a big jump,” said Eckert. “They didn’t have to rely on the underclassmen to lead last year, but she did a fantastic job at really working on it, throughout the season, and pushing herself into that role.”