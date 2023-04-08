Fisher coleman-Sayer Academic all american

Marathon High senior Fisher Coleman-Sayer was selected as a member of the Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Team, which recognizes 24 graduating seniors from around the state who excel in both athletics and academics.

 Photo provided

Marathon High has done it again, with a graduating senior being named to the Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Team, which was announced on Wednesday, March 29.

The 2023 graduate from the Dolphins to be one of the 24 graduating seniors honored from around the state, who excel in both athletics and academics, is Fisher Coleman-Sayer.