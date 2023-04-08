Marathon High senior Fisher Coleman-Sayer was selected as a member of the Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Team, which recognizes 24 graduating seniors from around the state who excel in both athletics and academics.
Marathon High has done it again, with a graduating senior being named to the Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Team, which was announced on Wednesday, March 29.
“Congratulations Fisher on being chosen for the Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Team,” said Marathon athletic director Lance Martin. “This is the most prestigious award the FHSAA gives out each year and we are grateful for Fisher representing Marathon academically and athletically.”
Each honoree will receive a $1,700 award, as well as a commemorative medallion, from the FHSAA for being selected to the team. From among the 24 recipients, one male and one female will be named the Ronald N. Davis Scholar-Athletes of the Year, the FHSAA’s most prestigious honor bestowed on any active student-athlete. The winners of this award will earn a commemorative trophy and an additional $4,600 in scholarship funds, as well as a trophy, for a total of $50,000 in scholarships handed out by the program.
“The hardworking men and women of Florida’s dairy industry are honored to recognize the significant accomplishments of these amazing student-athletes,” says Florida Dairy Farmers CEO, Michele Cooper. “We’re excited to support a program that has a great tradition of encouraging excellence on the field and in the classroom and we’re proud to support students that have the special mix of work ethic and determination required to succeed at both.”
To be eligible for this award, students must be a graduating senior with a minimum 3.5 unweighted grade point average and earned a minimum of two varsity letters in at least two different sports during their junior and senior year. The 2023 Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Team selection committee evaluated scholarship nominees based on their athletic participation, academic record, extracurricular activities, community service and essay.
Coleman-Sayer owns a 3.84 GPA and ranks third in his senior class of 83 students. He earned three varsity letters in basketball, during which he was named to the 2022-23 Keys’ Auto Center All-Monroe County Team, and four varsity letters in baseball and golf, during the 2022 campaign being named the Keys’ Auto Center Player of the Year on the link. He was a member of the Student Government all four years of high school serving as president his senior year. Additionally, he has been a member of concert band for the past four years, earning an Excellent rating at Solo and Ensemble his junior and senior year. He has more than 290 service hours through his work with the 7-Mile Bridge Run, Champions of Change, and Interact Club. He will be attending Mount Saint Mary’s University, in Emmitsburg, Maryland, in the fall to study economics where he will also be part of the golf team.