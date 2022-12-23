It was certainly the road less traveled for Marathon High senior Fisher Coleman-Sayer as his golf career has faced several obstacles during his time in the Dolphins blue and golf. His mother and golf coach, Mary Coleman, believes the adversity helped the now senior blaze a path for future ‘Fins golfers, all the while improving his game to the point he had a 38-hole average this season, missing a berth in the Region 4-1A Finals by a stroke, to become the Keys Auto Center All-Monroe County Player of the Year.

