After a 45-year hiatus from collegiate sports, The College of the Florida Keys dove back into athletics with the debut of its inaugural women’s and men’s swim teams competing at the 2021 Stanton C. Craigie Memorial Swim Invitational Meet from on Feb. 5-7 hosted by Indian River State College in Fort Pierce.
Five student-athletes, four women and one man, made the trip, during which sophomore Ericka Augst emerged as the star. She won her heats in the 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard breaststroke, and 50-yard freestyle races. Her performance qualified her for national-level competitions in multiple categories and set the bar for future CFK swimmers with nine school records. Junior Sarah Pietraszka also qualified for nationals, in the 50-yard butterfly and 200-yard backstroke events, and established three school records.
Sophomore Miranda College and Sophomore Nikola Pavlicek, who are new to the sport, swam competitively for the first time at this meet. Pavlicek now holds three school records. The event marked a return to the pool after many years for sophomore Janna Moran, the team’s most experienced swimmer. All CFK athletes established personal best times, which will serve as a baseline for growth in this season and in the future, according to coach Lori Bosco.
“We’re excited to have our first competition under our belt,” said Bosco, who is also CFK’s Aquatics Director. “The students have been training hard and it showed. The experience is valuable as we all work to grow and improve our new athletic program at the college.”
Despite pandemic-related delays, CFK’s swim teams have been training in the college’s junior Olympic-size pool since mid-January. With ample space, in and out of the water, for social distancing and no contact required, there is minimal risk associated with the sport.
In 2019, CFK joined the National Junior College Athletic Association, which is key to operating and competing in sanctioned, structured athletic events. The college is on track to join other colleges across the state and nation to compete for high-level recognitions by 2022. Eventually, the college’s swim teams will compete in regular seasons against other Florida colleges and against colleges and universities from outside the South Florida region.