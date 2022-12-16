Not matter what happens on Friday, Dec. 16, when the Marathon High girls basketball team travels to Keys Gates, Lady ’Fins coach Andra Garvey will have emotions split. That’s because he is hoping his Marathon squad can close out the first half of the season with a victory, which is much needed after a pair of losses — to Gulliver Prep, 41-33, on Monday, Dec. 12, and 50-36 to Somerset South Homestead on Wednesday, Dec. 14 — but, on the other hand, a win against Keys Gate would mean he defeated his daughter’s team.
“It will be an up-and-down thing and I will hear about it,” Garvey said about Friday’s game. “They are a young team so we are not too concerned, but it will be a tough night for me.”
A win would be much needed for Marathon as Garvey laid the gauntlet this season with a very challenging schedule, which, to this point after the losses to Gulliver and SOHO, has the Lady ’Fins sitting at 2-6.
“We are playing a lot of teams who are good at the run and gun, but we will get there at the end of the season,” said Garvey. “I think after the Christmas break they will be ready. They just have to find a way that when things happen, they don’t give up, they find a way to push through it all.
On Wednesday, the coach expressed the Lady ’Fins struggled to find a way to battle back against the Hurricanes in the eight-point loss, during which team-leading scorers Abrianna Marshall was held to 11 points and Elana Eubank just five.
“We just didn’t play like a team during away games,” said Garvey, noting Eubank scored 11 versus Gulliver while Marshall netted 10 points. “We just hit a bump and all of the sudden went down. I don’t know what it is, they are playing well, but when things are bad they don’t know how to overcome it.”
Before taking on Keys Gate on Friday, Marathon was in Tavernier on Thursday to play Coral Shores, which could give the Lady ’Fins wins against Monroe County rival in back-to-back weeks after defeating Key West, 61-43, last Friday, Dec. 9.
“They could use a boost, so it will be good for us as a team to play Keys Gate and Coral Shores should be a good game, too,” said Garvey.