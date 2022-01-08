During the winter break, the eves brought excitement about the uncertainty of what’s to come — under the Christmas tree or for the New Year. It was not the same type of uncertainty on the eve of returning to action for the Key West High wrestling team as at 11:30 that night Conch coach Chaz Jimenez was notified the District 16-1A Duals might not even take place on Thursday, Jan. 6.
“I was told that all GMAC referees and events were canceled on Thursday,” said Jimenez. “Most of the schools are private in our district, but we now have Killian and Sunset, which are GMAC schools, so we really didn’t know what was going to happen.”
By the time the Conchs coach arrived to school on Thursday morning, the meet was this postponed, but by 9 a.m., Jimenez received word the tournament was back on and Key West would, in fact, have an opportunity to regain the district duals crown.
“That made for a stressful morning to even make that happen and we were later getting there than we wanted to,” said Jimenez.
Thankfully, Key West had an opportunity to warm up against Riviera Prep during a 75-0 victory, to advance to the semifinals against defending champion Westminster Christian and, similar to last year, it would come down to the final match to determine the victor. This time around, it would be Key West that claimed a 40-33 victory for a berth in the finals against district newcomer Miami Killian, who defeated the Conchs in a dual earlier this season.
Key West trailed Killian by six points with three matches remaining, all of which went the way of the Conchs for the 45-36 win and fourth District 16-1A championship in the last five years.
“The end result was what we like, but it was tougher than I expected, which made it interesting,” said Jimenez. “I’m happy with the way we responded after losing last year to Westminster then beating them this year and Killian, who has that win against us this year. I knew if we had time under our belts, we’d be ready.”
After shutting out Riviera Prep 75-0 in the opening match — during which the Bulldogs forfeited all but two matches which were won 6-3 by Connor McCoy and via pinfall by Dost Bakhtiyoro — Key West drew Westminster Christian in the semifinals.
“We just don’t match up well with them,” Jimenez said about taking on the Warriors. “We lost some swing matche we shouldn’t have lost.”
Key West did receive victories from 180-pounder Josiah Sisco, 195-pounder Zach Lewicki and heavyweight River Cutino-Lyda to bring the team score even at 33, with the 132- and 138-pound matches to be contested.
Bakhtiyorov never trailed in a 9-5 victory to spark the comeback rally, then Jason Hynn won his 138-pound match against Drake Bonney, in a 19-11 major decision, to secure the victory and advance to the finals.
“Jason wrestled a great match, and the team was really excited, but I was worried after that match, because we didn’t wrestle well, and I knew Killian was a better team,” said Jimenez.
The coach was correct as the first few matches went the way of the Cougars, before the Conchs responded with the upper weights — Sisco, Lewicki and Cutino-Lyda, all of whom finished the day unbeaten — but Key West still trailed 36-30 with three matches remaining. That brought Bakhtiyorov to the mat with his team behind for the second straight match. This time, Killian’s Matthew Boston took the Key West senior immediately to the mat.
“I knew we had to win two of those final three matches, so when that happened, I felt things were going to go well,” said Jimenez.
Bakhtiyorov would claw his way back into the match, taking Boston to the mat with 20 seconds and rode him out to an 8-7 win.
“That was the match of the night, he needed it, the team needed it,” said Jimenez. “The kid was a better athlete than him, but Dost was just the better wrestler.”
Hynn followed with a pinfall to complete the day unbeaten and put Key West in front by three, and Key West closed out the deal with a McCoy pin for the championship.
Despite regaining the title for the fourth time, the hardware will have to wait to return to Key West as the Conchs, after starting the week uncertain they were going to be able to wrestle, remained in Miami through the weekend to partake in the Somerset 1A Scuffle on Friday and Saturday.
“Somerset will be a good test, which we will need because this will only give those other teams fuel for the fire to try to come back and beat us in the traditional districts,” said Jimenez. “But I think we will improve a lot until then because we are just starting to get going.”