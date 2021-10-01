When the Key West High football team has traveled this season, it has been a journey, as the closest trip has been to Port St. Lucie, a roughly five-hour drive.
And thus far, those treks have not treated the Conchs kindly as both resulted in losses, during which the Key West offense was only able to average 177 yards per game while being outscored 58-27.
“It really is a tale of two different games,” Key West coach Johnny Hughes said about the first two losses of the season. “In the first loss, we moved the ball when we had it, but they had it for so long we never had many opportunities and we had an interception in the end zone that made the difference. The next week, it was just very poor execution and I just can’t explain it.”
Hughes furthered explained that he does not want to look like either one of those two teams when Key West goes back on the road Friday, Oct. 1, for the first time in nearly a month for an even longer trip than the first two, heading to Fort Myers to take on Gateway at 7 p.m.
“Whatever we have done the past two games, we have to change,” said the Conchs coach. “We need to come out and execute the way we have the last two games at home.”
Since those arduous travels to open the season, Key West has been able to settle down things with a pair of home victories, during which the Conchs outscored their opponents 102-12. They have more than doubled their offensive output, averaging 361.5 yards per game, led by quarterback Preston Herce, who has 230 rushing and 108 passing yards in the winning efforts.
“With a new offensive line and quarterback, there were going to be some growing pains there,” said Hughes. “It’s not like Preston came up playing this position for us, he was a running back, and these reads are not easy. But you can see where it is starting to click for him, plus the offensive line is starting to come off the football and give him more space. So the progress has been slow, but now it’s looking real strong.”
The attack might be a bit more on Herce this week as both fullbacks Jeremiah Osborne, who has accumulated 301 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season, and James Reynolds are nursing ankle injuries but are likely to play, according to the coach, while once again the Conchs will be without senior wingback Marques Williamson.
“We might be digging a little deep, but we have some guys who can do it,” said Hughes. “I expect both (Osborne and Reynolds) to see some time, but hopefully we can establish some dominance early and get them some rest if we need to.”
Key West is looking to take the early lead against Gateway, who has been outscored 118-41 in four losses during its inaugural season.
“They are young, so if we don’t beat ourselves, we will have a good night,” said Hughes. “We are not at that stage where we can turn the ball over four to five times and still dominate. We have to play smart football, take care of our assignments and not lose the turnover battle.”
Defense has won the turnover battle the last two games, during which the Conchs have only allowed 12 points, after surrendering 58 in the first two.
“Early on we had some guys trying to do too much and they had to do more than what their assignment called for,” said Hughes. “Sometimes that puts them out of position and we gave up some big plays. Now we are starting to realize how each individual works within the team scheme and they are understanding if they do their job, someone else might get the play this time but next time will be my turn.”
Hughes is hoping the homestand straightened out everything, but still he is planning on leaving earlier, eating at a difference place and going through a walk-through on the field prior to the kickoff.
“We are going to mix it up completely,” said Hughes. “I think we are the better football team, so we need to go out there, play disciplined assignment football and we will come out on top.”