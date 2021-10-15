To quote former NFL head coach Denny Green: “They are what we thought they were,” at least that is what the Key West High football team is feeling after its three-game win streak was ended last week at the hands of 16-5A champion Killian Senior High by a score of 46-7.
Now that the district title, which came along with an automatic berth into the state playoffs, cannot be obtained, the Conchs must qualify for the FHSAA postseason via an at-large bid. At its current pace, Key West would be one of those eight seeds from Region 4-5A, as the eighth and final slot. In order to maintain that position, Key West must win Friday, Oct. 15, against district battle against Jackson Senior High, which currently is sitting ninth in the region standings, at 7:30 p.m. on the General’s home gridiron of Curtis Park in Miami.
“That just makes this week a must-win game,” said Key West coach Johnny Hughes. “If Jackson beats us, they leapfrog us for sure, and with Doral and Dade Christian still on our schedule, we can’t afford any lapses.”
With that said, Hughes also said he feels if his squad plays the way they are capable of, they should be able to defeat the Generals. It will be the finale of district play for both Key West and Jackson and against common district rivals, Key West defeated St. Brendan, 55-0, while Jackson is coming off a 25-12 victory against the Sabres. Versus the Cougars, it was similar outcomes, with the Generals being shutout 40-0 and the Conchs falling a week ago by 39.
“There’s a bit more pressure now that that was a week ago, so we have to play our best in order to get this win,” said Conchs senior Brock Perkins. “I think this week’s game is going to help us get back to where we want to be, but we know we can’t make any more mistakes like we did last week.”
The mistakes against Killian began on the opening kickoff, which was returned for a touchdown, and despite Key West tying the score after its first possession of the game, a second big return for the Cougars set up a second score to put the home team in front for good.
“We didn’t have enough people in position to make plays, and we gave up too many of those defensively,” said Hughes. “Offensively, we just got beat up front, that’s all there was to it. They were well-coached and beat us with their speed and physically. We just need to get better off that loss.”
Following the roast session on Monday, as Hughes called the film review from the Killian game, the Conchs coach also noted he felt the Key West players were embracive of their performance and also know they are better than what they showed in the defeat.
“We are going to fix what we did wrong because we made a lot of mistakes that are easily fixable,” said Perkins. “We are going to fix the little mistakes until we have every step perfect because we want to stay where we are at so hopefully we can have a few more games added to the end of the season.”
In order to maintain the eighth seed, the Conchs must win Friday against a Generals team Perkins call athletic and fast, with the key to winning, according to the Key West senior, is shutting down the Jackson quarterback.
“They have some speed, but their on-field production has not lived up to their athletic abilities,” said Hughes. “I’m not sure if it’s just youth that hasn’t gelled yet, so we need to play disciplined football in order to keep them off-balanced. We can’t let them feel too confident about anything. We need to make a statement from the opening kickoff.”
The Conchs coach also explained that the opportunity to make the FHSAA State playoffs is “still in our hands and if we take care of business, and win out, we will be in.”
“How high we go up, still remains to be seen, but we would like to get that fifth spot, so we stay away from that Bermuda Triangle of Killian, Central and (American) Heritage, in that first round,” said Hughes. “But ultimately we just want to be in the playoffs.”
Despite not wanting to get the likes of Killian in the region quarterfinals, Key West is well aware that with a deep postseason run comes a rematch with their district rivals, which Hughes conveyed his players are also not backing away from as: “the talk is, we can’t wait to get another shot at Killian.”
“But that starts Friday night and we need to take care of business,” said Hughes. “These guys have worked hard, we just need to eliminate our mistakes as everyone is getting a little healthier and now it’s starting to click.”
That just means the remaining four games are, in essence, a mini-season for the Conchs and if they can win out, they will accomplish the goal of receiving a postseason berth.
“We saw the opportunities and have seen it on film and know (Killian) is beatable if we clean some things up,” said Hughes. “We just did not play to our level of expectations, and we have made them better than they really were. Now, it’s all up to us.”