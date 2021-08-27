Last week was just a dress rehearsal for the Key West High football team; this week begins the real thing, and it comes Friday, Aug. 27, on the road at 7 p.m. against a Palmetto Ridge squad that finished 9-1 a season ago.
“It will be another strong test for us,” said Key West coach Johnny Hughes, whose team lost 53-24 in the preseason game to Monsignor Pace.
Hughes noted that Palmetto Ridge has one of the highest-ranked running backs in South Florida, and slowing down the running game, while winning the turnover battle, and time of possession will be key, but overall the Bears do not have the same speed the Conchs saw from the Spartans a week ago.
“They are a physical team who is going to try to pound the ball,” said Hughes. “They throw it when they have to, but (Palmetto’s quarterback) is a lot like (Conch quarterback Preston [Herce]) because he can pass the ball but also beat you with his legs.”
The coach added the offensive line needs to be successful if the Conchs are to be victorious, but starting center Nathan Outon will be a game-time decision after sustaining a slight leg injury last week.
Unlike last week, Key West will open up its playbook against Palmetto Ridge and expects the Bears’ attention to be on Herce and Jeremiah Osborne.
“I’m sure they are going to watch the film and see Preston and J are as dangerous, but if they divert their attention to them, it just opens up for somebody else and that’s the beauty of the triple option,” said Hughes. “You are not going to be able to stop all three if we do it right. We just have to handle ourselves; we are not too concerned what they do defensively. We just have to take on our assignments and block the right guys.”
The coach also expressed that being the season opener, as long as the Conchs limit the penalties and turnovers, they should be able to control the action.
“I think we have a good game plan going in,” said Hughes. “If our guys play to their potential and allow us to control the ball, then I think we come out on top.”