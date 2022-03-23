Pitching proved to be the difference maker for the Key West High baseball team as the Conchs rebounded for their first two losses of the season by first sweeping visiting Bishop Verot at Rex Weech Field, 3-1, behind a dominant performance by Andris “Lucky” Barroso on Friday, March 18, and 4-3 on Saturday, March 19, with another stellar showing from starter Felix Ong, and then going on the road for the first time this season to defeat St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-2, on Monday, March 21, with another six solid innings from Jacob Burnham at the University of Miami’s Mark Light Field.
Locked in a pitchers’ duel to open the two-game set against the Vikings, Barroso outpitched Division-I bound Aidan Knaak, as the Conch starter needed just 54 pitches to complete five innings, allowing just one run on four hits without a walk and striking out two.
Knaak also shut down a majority of the Key West lineup, except for Trevor Zuelch, who had a pair of doubles and scored twice, and Preston Herce, who was 2-for-2 with a triple, double and two RBI. Wyatt Kuhn also had a pair of hits in the win and Sammie Holland had one in the winning effort, with Jacob Burnhman getting the save striking out three in two scoreless innings.
In Game 2, it was another strong showing on the mound by Ong, as he gave up only one earned run on four hits and two walks, striking out nine in five innings of work, but Key West was baffled by Bishop Verot starter Josiah Vasquez, who allowed just one run when Kai Smith took home on a wild pitch after reaching on a two-out single.
With Key West still trailing by a pair of runs entering the final at-bats in the bottom of the seventh, as the Conchs did not have an extra base hit in the game, with Nioah Burnham leading the way with two singles and Zuelch, Barroso and Jack Haggard all tallying one, the bullpen feel apart for the Vikings as the Conchs drew six walks in the frame to walk off the winners. Marlins Takovich picked up the win, allowing a run on one hit and two walks, while striking out four in the final two innings.
Two nights later, Key West was on the road for the first time this season, taking on St. Thomas Aquinas at the Miami Hurricanes’ home diamond, and once again it was a solid performance on the mound from Burnham, who went six complete, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks, and striking out five to pick up the win.
Key West scored in only one frame, but six runs in the fifth proved to be enough with Brunham dealing on the hill. In the fifth, Zuelch had a two-run single and came around to score on a base knock by Haggard, while the other two runs touched home on a bases-loaded walk and St. Thomas fielding error. Smith and Noah Burnham also has hits in the game.
The Conchs pitching will continue to be tested this week, as Key West will remain on the road during Spring Break, taking on Westminster Christian on Thursday, March 24, John Carroll Friday, March 25, and North Fort Myers on Saturday, March 26, all first pitches scheduled for 7:30 p.m.