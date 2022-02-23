By the time the District 16-1A championship rounds even began, it was already a foregone conclusion that the Key West High wrestling team was going to extend its unprecedented title run to 13 consecutive as 11 of the 14 first-place matches involved Conchs matmens, with five of those claiming individual crowns and all 13 garnering a regional berth on Friday, Feb. 19, at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium on the KWHS campus.
“I think they knew this year, we were the best team and it was our trophy, but they still had to step up and if we don’t win some of those semifinal matches, it’s a much closer team race,” said Jimenez. “We won the race by getting all the guys to the finals.”
Entering the championship rounds, Key West already held a 50-plus point advantage, which it held through the round, claiming first with 223 points, well in front of the 166 scored by Miami Killian and 113 by Florida Christian. Coral Shores was sixth overall with 66.5 points. That lead was needed, as only half of the Conch finalists — Dost Bakhtiyorov in the 126-pound weight class, Alfredo Corrales at 132 pounds, 170-pounder Vlad Piari, Zach Lewicki weighing in at 195 pounds and heavyweight Andre Otto — were able to complete the task of winning the championship. Coral Shores had Vincent Biondoletti, wrestling at 106 pounds, and Austin Tudor, in the 182-pound class, win their weights.
“I’m happy with the way we finished as a team, but I didn’t like the way some of the matches went in the finals,” said Jimenez. “We wrestled well in the semifinals, but lost some matches we shouldn’t have lost in the finals but we have to learn and build off them.”
Joining the district champions on the podium as runner-ups were 120-pounder James Searcy, Jason Flynn at 138 pounds, Justin Tran at 145 pounds, 145-pounder Jacob Lavalle, Josiah Sisco at 182 pounds and Ralph Richie at 220 pounds, while in fourth place for the Conchs were Abram Canet wrestling the 152-pound class and Shyla Figueria in the 106 class. Four Hurricanes also advanced, as Caysen Johnson, at 170 pounds, and Reed Tudor, at 113 pounds, were both third in their classes.
“It was kind of what I expected,” Jimenez said about the district results. “We got some big wins we needed, like James Searcy winning in the semifinals and Jacob Lavallee in the semifinals, were both huge. Alfredo winning districts as a freshman, especially being a backup for most of the year, was really big, and Abram coming back in his consolation semifinals, wrestling two weight classes down, to pin his kids was huge for the team race. Those were all big wins we needed.”
Of course, getting the likes of Otto and Lewicki, who entered with a 41-2 mark on the season, to the top line of their class was also important for the Conchs’ coaching staff. While Jimenez explained Lewicki “did what he had to do” and is expecting the senior to reach the finals, first up is an anticipated meeting against the returning state champion in the region final this coming Saturday, Feb. 26, at Jensen Breach, while Otto is expecting to be challenged in the semifinals against the returning heavyweight state runner-up. Otto is in a good position to be in the semifinals, especially after learning a pinning move on Wednesday, which the junior implemented in his final match on Friday.
“To see him hit it, I was really stoked,” said Jimenez. “He’s working hard and looking really good. When Andre wants it, he can beat anybody in the state, he’s that much of a physical specimen.”
The district champions will now all enter the Region 4-1A finals as one of the top seeds, with some even receiving a bye into the quarterfinals, but for some of the runner-ups, the loss in the championship round was actually a blessing, as they ended up with better draws in the regional bracket.
“For some, it made it tougher,” Jimenez said about the region drawing. “It sets you up where they are going to be, and from here we just have to clean things up and we can’t lose those matches we are winning or matches we should win. You can’t let the moment get to you, and these weeks coming up become more about a mental game.”
The coach noted Richie, especially if he can win his quarterfinal match, has a good shot at reaching the state finals, as do Bakhtiyorov and Flynn, furthering he expects five or six to have a “legitimate shot” — if they can overcome the pressure of the moment. Wrestling in the Region 4-1A Finals will begin at noon on Friday, Feb. 25, and on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 9:30 a.m., at Jensen Beach.
“A lot of the guys have good chances, they just have to wrestle lights out and not make any mistakes,” said Jimenez. “Most of them are freshmen and sophomores, so it will be a good experience.
“They just can’t make mistakes and come out flat,” the coach added. “A win for both Dost and Ralph in the quarters, set themselves up really nice to make it through. Jason has a tough road, losing the district finals, but he has the ability to beat the best in the region and if he wrestles as he did in the first two quarters of the district finals, he will be a state qualifier, but he has to finish. Vlad, also had a good shot, he just can’t put himself in a bad position and the same with Josiah, who set himself by actually losing in the district finals, but either way, they will all likely come down to a blood-round match.”
With 13 Conchs still in contention after securing the 13th straight district crown — the longest such streak by any athletic program in school history — Jimenez expressed that he knows the region round is always a challenge, with the Conchs’ 4-1A the toughest in the state, according to the coach, and the emphasis is now on the final two weeks of the season.
“It feels good to keep it going, it’s part of our yearly goals, to win the district title and get all the guys through, but the focus becomes to win at regionals, almost immediately,” said Jimenez. “Now we have to get ready for the next step, which is the most important part of the season.”