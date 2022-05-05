The District 16-4A semifinal matchup on Tuesday, April 3, pitted the Key West High baseball team as the top seed in the bracket and No. 5 in the state in Class 4A against fourth-seeded Miami Sunset, which entered as the 87th-ranked team out of 89 Class 4A programs this year. The Conchs quickly proved those rankings were accurate, as only one Knight batter was able to reach safely against starting pitcher Jacob Burnham, via a walk, as the sophomore southpaw struck out nine of the 12 batters he faced and allowed only three balls to even be put in play, which was more than enough for the Key West lineup that smashed 10 hits in just three at-bats during a 17-0 victory at Killian High.
After Sunset was struck out in order on 13 pitches by Burnham to begin the game, Key West rallied for 12 runs in the bottom of the first, on six hits and three errors. One of those miscues by the Knights opened the at-bat for the Conchs, which was followed by a single from Preston Herce and run-scoring base knocks by Kai Smith and Wyatt Kuhn. Three hit batters and three Sunset errors later and Key West was ahead 6-0 after the first trip through its lineup without an out recorded. The Conchs would nearly bat twice through in the first inning, as eight more batters stepped to the plate, scoring six more runs, starting with a single by Noah Burnham. Jack Haggard added an RBI double and Kuhn drove in a third run in the frame on his second hit in the first.
Key West scored only two runs in the second, on a single by Haggard and a bases-loaded walk, but three more in the third on RBI singles off the bat of Trevor Zuelch, Haggard and Anthony Lariz, as all of the Conchs in the lineup reached safely at least twice in the game with seven of them getting on with hits led by Haggard, who was 3-for-4 with a trio of RBI, and Kuhn, who also drove in three on two hits.
In total, the Conchs had 12 RBI, two by Burnham and one by Herce, Zuelch, and were given nine free passes on five walks and four hit batters. On the mound, Burnham allowed just three balls to be hit in play, all of which were hit on the ground, none for hits, throwing 46 pitches, 33 for strikes and giving up just one walk in four complete innings of work. The Knights committed seven errors, which led to seven of the runs being unearned.
The victory sends top-seeded Key West to the District 16-4A championship game at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6, where they will await the winner of the other semifinals between St. Brendan and Killian, which was played on Wednesday, May 4. The Sabres are No. 2 in the district and No. 28 in the state, while Killian is No. 3 in the bracket and 32nd in the state, putting the Conchs as the favorite to win the title, no matter who they are facing in the finals.