Despite the Key West High football team — coming off a 31-6 victory at Miami Jackson — being the lone squad in Monroe County still in the hunt for a postseason berth, both Marathon — which snapped a five-game losing streak behind its first 100-yard rushing performance of the season from Malachi Hawkins — and Coral Shores — which had Chris Cooper eclipse 200 rushing yards in a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to True North — are looking to build the same momentum as the Conchs during the final weeks of the season.
“Any success, when you put in all this work, really boosts your confidence up, and I see that in our kids,” said Marathon coach Mac Childress. “I think our team chemistry and confidence, watching us in practice, it’s hard to feel we don’t have a winning record. The energy has been great.”
The Dolphins coach furthered that the victory, which was the first on the remodeled Marathon complex, should also go a long way to excite the community, especially coming on Homecoming Night.
“That was huge for our players to feel that electricity from the crowd,” said Childress. “They were a huge factor for us, a true 12th man, and hopefully they will be back out this week and we will see what we can do.”
Marathon has two home games remaining on the schedule, on Friday, Oct. 22, against Palmer Trinity and the following Friday, Oct. 29, against Everglades Prep, which defeated Palm Glades just 6-0.
“We feel we can compete with those teams,” said Childress.
During the victory against Palm Glades, which brought Marathon to two wins on the season — which is more than they have won in a single campaign since 2018 — Thomas Eubanks had 39 rushing yards and the lone reception for 14 yards from quarterback Cole McDaniel, who had seven tackles and an interception playing on both sides of the ball. Kenfrey Chacon contributed five tackles and a key fourth-down pass breakup, while Jinn Mann combined with Eubanks on a sack and with the other sack was Hawkins, who finished with 112 yards in the Dolphins’ ground attack and well as a first-quarter touchdown.
“We are starting to see them understand and when you have kids like Malachi, who is starting to see it all better, becoming such a harder kid to tackle, you know things are going to get better,” said Childress. “We talk a lot about mental fortitude, so we were really trying to keep positive and not focusing on the score,” said Childress. “They really were able to do that.”
Marathon would not reach pay dirt again after Hawkins’ early touchdown run, as turnovers once again plagued the Dolphins, but neither did Palm Glades as they were held scoreless, with the help of two fourth quarter interceptions by freshman Carlos Loscano, for the fourth time this season.
“To have those fumbles on those long dries, what disheartening, but the boys closed the game out when they had to,” said Childress. “We are learning how to win and as long as you close those games out, it doesn’t matter how it happens. But we would certainly like to be more efficient on those long drives and capitalize more because we feel like we could have been in the 20s on the scoreboard.
“If you go back and watch the film, we had opportunities to score on every drive, but it has holding penalties or fumbles that cost us, but I have to give our kids credit — they hung in there and whether you win 40-0 in a blowout or 7-0 in a defensive battle, a win’s a win, and we will take it any way we can get it this point,” the coach added.
Wins are also what Key West needs and received in a crucial game against District 16-5A rival Miami Jackson at Curtis Park in Miami, to bring the Conchs back to a winning record. It also keeps Key West’s playoff hopes very much alive as they added separation between the eighth seed in Region 4-5A, which the Conchs entered the game raked, and the ninth seed, which is where Jackson stood before kickoff, with the top eight teams in the region garnering a spot.
Key West was certain to make sure the Jackson did not hang around in the game, as the Conchs took their first three possessions for scores, on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Preston Herce to Michael Cates and rushing scores from Clerf Alexandre and James Reynolds for a 21-0 advantage midway through the second quarter.
While the General did score before the half, it would be the only points Jackson put up, although they nearly had a second score before the half but an open receiver dropped the pass. Key West responded with a 27-yard field goal from Axel Correa, coming off an interception by Cates, to make it 24-6 at the break.
Cates would strike once again following a scoreless third quarter to haul in a second touchdown pass, this time from 11 yards out from Herce, as the senior wide out finished with 43 yards and two scores on two receptions.
Herce would go 4-for-5 for 62 yards through the air and rushed for 119 more, while James Reynolds nearly cracked the 100-yard mark for the first time this season, ending with 91.
The Conchs also won the turnover battle with three interceptions and a fumble recovery, something Key West has done in four of the last five contests and will need to do in order to remain in the playoff hunt when Surge Academy comes to town on Friday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m., before ending the season against at Doral and versus Miami Christian.
With a heartbreaking one-point loss this past Friday, Coral Shores is no longer in the postseason championship hunt, even despite Cooper’s 214 rushing yards, the first 200-plus game for the Hurricanes this season and third time in the last two campaign Cooper has accomplished the feat.
The senior running back also scored all four of the Hurricane touchdowns in the loss, Isaac Holmes added 113 passing yards, going 8-for-17, with Dantay Diorio and Angel Jester both hauling in three passes, Diorio good for 51 yards and Jester for 34, while doing a bit of everything Dominic Monteagudo had one reception for 12 yards, one run of 4 yards, 11 tackles on defense, a forced fumble and interception. None of it would not be enough to overcome a pair of kickoffs returned for touchdowns by the Titans, following the first two Hurricanes scores to make it 14-13 at the break.
Coral Shores still remained in control of the game and was in front by a point entering the fourth, but a final score from True North and then a block extra point made the difference in a heart-breaking loss for the Hurricanes.
With Coral Shores, who fell to .500 on the season by never winning back-to-back games, eliminated from championship play and Friday’s previously scheduled opponent Archbishop Carroll in the South Florida Football Conference playoff, the game has been canceled. That leaves the ’Canes with a single bowl game remaining against St. Brendan on Friday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.
“For the playoffs to be fair, everyone had to play eight games and we have our eight,” said Bryant. “We may be able to play one more after St. Brendan, but that’s not certain.”