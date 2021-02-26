After losing the first two game of the regular season to top competition, Key West High baseball coach Ralph Henriquez’s message to his players was simple: Just stay the course.
“Doral is a very good, seasoned ball club, and we just had some guys who were just a bit overwhelmed, but the score was not indicative of how we played,” said Henriquez, whose team lost 8-1 on Tuesday after dropping the opener to Gulliver Prep in extra innings. “We just need a bit more maturity playing at this level. They are no longer playing with kids, but now with young men.”
Conchs ace Michael Alfonso, who suffered the loss to Doral by allowing five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four in five innings of work, agreed with his coach’s’ testament after the 0-2 start.
“I think we just have to keep working,” said Alfonso, who earned a win during the preseason opener at Coral Shores. “I think we need to start executing with guys on base, but these are just stepping stones right now and I think we will get into a groove. We just have to get through it and get into a rhythm.”
The next chance for Key West to make to small improvements will be back at home, where the Conchs will play less than half their schedule this season, when they welcome Hialeah Champagnat in a two-game series on Friday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, Feb. 27, both first pitches at 7:30 p.m.
“If we go 2-1 this week then it will be a good result,” said Alfonso, who has signed to play at Indian River State College, but admits to having been recruited by other college programs. “We know Doral was a good team, and there were good things and bad things from the game. The bad things, we need to improve on those.”
Trailing 5-1 to the Firebirds in the sixth, with two runners on, Logan Pellicier sent a line drive to the left center gap, which was robbed of extra bases by the Doral centerfielder.
“Their center fielder got a hell of a jump on the ball, but it if gets into the gap it’s a 5-3 ball game and that game changes,” said Henriquez, noting Alfonso would have likely gone in for the bottom of the sixth if Pellicier knocked in the runs. “We are not looking to push him to a 90-limit pitch-count yet.”
Henriquez was also pleased with the play of Preston Herce behind the plate and Kia Smith at shortstop.
“We still have a few other players that need to step up and compete at this level,” said Henriquez. “We are trying to get these guys to grow into this season and even though we have lost some games to COVID, we still have a pretty challenging schedule.”
That continues this weekend against Champagnat, according to the Conchs coach, who he expects to be a mature team that will challenge the younger Key West players in their first home series of the season.
“This is a lot of learning,” said Henriquez. “Especially the younger guys, but now playing at home on Friday and Saturday, I think will help.”
After needing to make their own energy on the road in the first two games of the season, Alfonso expressed he is hoping to see a good turnout from the fans during the two-game set.
“I feel like they support us a lot and give us that energy we need,” said Alfonso.
The senior also added Champagnat is a highly competitive squad, who he is familiar with after Key West hosted them in an offseason tournament.
“They know how to make noise and mess with their opponents and, in my opinion, those are the teams that are fun to play against,” said Alfonso.
Coming off his start on Tuesday, Alfonso will man third, with Herce behind the plate and Daniel Varela batting as the designated hitter on Friday, while Saturday’s lineup is still undecided by the coach.
“Daniel is doing well swinging the bat for us so far,” said Henriquez. “Right now, with this young team, we just have to take it one game at a time.”
The Conchs will have sophomore Marlin Takovich making his first varsity start on Friday after tossing an inning against Coral Shores and two in the loss to Gulliver Prep.
“He’s throwing the ball well,” said Henriquez, noting freshman Jacob Burnham will start Saturday.
Being the team’s ace, Alfonso also expressed he feel like the young pitcher are looking up to him, so he is always trying to put out a good example.
“I’ve put a lot of work in trying to get the results back,” said Alfonso. “It’s my last year, so I want to keep playing here as long as possible, but at that same time I’m still trying to have fun.”
Despite it being his final season, and fourth with the varsity squad, it is really only his second full campaign with the Conchs after injuries and the shutdown forced him to miss two years.
“This is basically my first year pitching and usually it’s been at home, so it’s been a little different because the places we go don’t have the fans like we have here,” said Alfonso. “There’s no one to hype us up when were are not here, so we have to find our own energy and step us together as a team.”
He also hopes that changes in the regular-season home opener
“I’m just trying to put it all out there and let me work speak for itself,” said Alfonso.
His coach explained that he believes “all that will work itself out and the kids will improve.”
“They have been working hard and it will come, we just have to be patient with them, and we will get a break here and there,” said Henriquez. “It’s baseball and, while we need some guys to step up and compete a bit more, I think we are going to be OK.”