It was just a feeling Key West High Boys basketball coach Demetrius Roach had during the first quarter Wednesday night at Monsignor Pace in Miami. Whether it was foul trouble or simply a lack of production, with the Conchs behind in the first eight minutes the coach turned to his bench.
“We played pretty much the entire game with our second unit,” said Roach. “Guys like Helmuth (Beteta), Demetrius (Maynard) and Ethan (Levering) really got a majority of the minutes yesterday.”
Trailing by three points at the end of the first period, and by two at halftime, the Conchs would go ahead by four points entering the fourth quarter, and take an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter.
“There was a time out called and I thought we’d be able to sustain and hold on to that lead, but Pace was very persistent with their half-court trap,” said Roach.
Key West was unable to withstand the final surge from Pace, as Roach explained the Spartans made some shots, kept the pressure on the with a half-court trap, which forced the Conchs to turn the ball over during a 59-54 final.
“We just didn’t have good communication at the end of the game and it really hurt us,” said Roach. “
Despite the loss, Roach stressed that the goal remains the same for the Conchs, “to get the kids ready for the district tournament and win the district.”
“I’ve been coaching now for four years, JV and varsity, and the one thing I understand is that before we go into the district tournament we have to have every player on the roster playing well,” said the Conchs coach.
He added he felt that is what the bench players received, despite to being unable to complete the come-from-behind win.
“This is probably the most minutes they have played,” said Roach. “Ethan was able to get some good playing time and was our leading scorer with 19 points, but to have everybody playing well going into the district tournament; that’s what yesterday was all about.”
Key West is currently second in the district standings, with four games left on the roster, none of which is against a district opponent. Roach explained in that span he is looking “to keep the pace with what we are doing,” especially after the bench showed they can also contribute.
“This year I have had the challenge in a way I have never dealt with as a coach, in overcoming the adversity, but that’s one of the rules that I have for the boys and now my coaching staff has to do the same,” said Roach. “We will learn from what happened [against Pace] and keep this ball moving.”