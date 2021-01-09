The Key West boys basketball team dropped a heart-breaker at home against Elite Academy, 53-42, on Thursday night.
Elite Academy jumped out early to a 20-12 first-quarter lead as Logan Karvoski led the way with eight points, including draining two 3-pointersto finished the night as Eagle’s top scorer with 17 points.
Andy Desir of Key West did his best to keep pace, leading the Conchs with five points in the opening quarter. He proved to be Key West’s leading scorer on the night, finishing with 15 points.
Elite Academy continued pouring it on in the second quarter, tacking on another 13 points, as Jerry Dorelus popped in six of those points, and they took a 33-23 lead into the half.
That is when momentum began swinging the other way, as Key West made its move.
Kervens Nelson scored five of his 14 points on the night in the third quarter, while Malik Hunter and Andy Desir added four each, cutting the Eagles’ lead to single digits headed into the final quarter, 45-36 and leaving the home team with a glimmer of hope.
However, Key West only could manage to put up six points in the final quarter, including a three-pointer from Desir, before the final buzzer sounded.
The loss dropped Key West to 1-5 on the season and left the team pondering their missed opportunities. The Conchs went 5-for-17 on the night from the free-throw line, which proved to be the difference.
Key West was scheduled to play Coral Shores on Friday night as they looked to rebound.