It was a good way to end the regular season for the Key West High School boys soccer team.
After a 0-2-1 start to a truncated season, the Conchs won four of their final five matches, the latest a 2-0 win against Somerset Silver Palm on Friday, Jan. 21, at The Back Yard to finish the campaign with a 5-3-1 mark.
Although Key West did not play the mandatory 10 games to qualify for postseason, the Florida High School Athletic Association granted them a waiver for the District 16-4A tournament, which begins Wednesday, Jan. 26, against the No. 6-seed Booker T. Washington at home. The Conchs head into the postseason as the No. 3 seed.
Conchs coach Marc Pierre said his team’s passing and finishing game has vastly improved, but they cannot take any team lightly in the playoffs. The Tornadoes ended the regular season with a 4-4-2 record. Come playoffs, all teams begin with an 0-0 mark.
Key West’s one loss in their final five games was to St. Brendan, which made a difference in the district seeding.
“This is a quarterfinal game, the higher seed hosts, so we get to play at home,” explained Pierre, in his ninth season as the Conchs mentor. “Because we lost to St. Brendan (No. 3 seed), we could have played at home assuming we beat Booker T. We would have had the chance to play the quarterfinal and semifinal at home. I’m sure our parents, players and I would have appreciated not having to travel.”
Against Somerset on Friday, Key West netted it first goal not long after the water break off a corner kick by Jonathan Gvili, which he placed at the far post. Senior forward Michael Mensch put the ball to the middle of the Stallions net and junior midfielder Aaron Cassidy headed it in for 1-0 advantage.
The final goal came off a run toward the Somerset goal in the second half. Senior midfielder Dario Torna flipped the ball toward the Somerset net and Gvili finished with a volley to the lower left side of the net, well out of the goalie’s reach.
“I was very pleased with the way we moved the ball around against such a good opponent. We dominated the game, we kept talking to the boys to not keep it on one side, to switch the play to the opposite side of the field,” said Pierre. “When we communicate, it makes a world of difference. Sometimes when the ball comes to players feet, they don’t hear anything except what their mind is telling them. At times, you have to scream at your teammates and we the coaches are screaming from the sidelines. I’m very pleased with the way they’ve been communicating.”
Pierre said his team has turned the season around at the right time, but they must keep on improving if they want to advance well into the playoffs. Should the top the Tornadoes, Key West will face St. Brendan in the semifinal match slated for Friday, Jan. 28, at the Sabres campus.
“It’s a work in progress. They showed a lot of progress, a lot of composure the past few games,” said Pierre. “They’re doing what we’re asking them to do and more. They’re putting in a lot of effort — it’s been a beautiful last couple of games. It’s really, really good to turn it around. We started off on a losing streak, but we’re bringing it back.”
The boys are slated to play Booker T. Washington at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, following the girls match at 4 p.m.