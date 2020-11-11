Heading into the FHSAA Region 4-2A Finals, the Key West High and Coral Shores High cross country teams both knew they would have to run their best races of the year in order to have an opportunity to advance to the state championships this weekend.
That happened for freshmen Colbin Hill, who was the second-finishing Conch in a personal record time by nearly a minute and a half of 19 minutes and 56 seconds, and Georgia Kenna, the third Lady Conch who finished roughly two and a half minutes better than her best 5K time in 29:05.
It was still not enough to qualify any of the squads, bringing the season to a close for the Hurricanes while also ending the Conchs’ nine-year run to the state finals on Friday in South County Regional Park in Boca Raton.
The top finisher for any of the teams in contention was Conchs senior Thor Eriksson, who crossed the line in 25th place in 18:19.14 while the Hurricanes’ Christopher Rodriguez was 46th in 19:41.64 and Simon Gutierrez was 48th in 19:42.10. Rault Maska, who was 53rd of 89 harriers at 19:53.38, and Christian Gutierrez, was 66th overall at 21:06.02, helped the Hurricanes finished in eight as a team while the Conchs took 10th.
With the Lady ’Canes not having enough eligible runners, it left just the Lady Conchs in the region race for the girls, which opened the day’s action, but none were able to finish in the Top 50. Isabella Deras Lopez was the top Key West girl coming in 52nd in 22:53.99, while Catarina Cassidy was 70th in 24:52.07.
In order to advance to the state final, the teams would have had to finish in the top four of the region, while the individual needed a Top 15 placing. With that not happening this season, it will be the first time the Conchs have not been represented at the State Finals since 2010.